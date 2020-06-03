Rattan-Wrapped Drinkware Is Our New Favorite Summer Accessory

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your travel plans this year are about as far-flung as the front porch, these tropical touches are here to bring the vacation vibes home to you.

There are plenty of questionable design trends that came out of the 1970s: shag rugs, bean bag chairs, avocado appliances. But amongst all the disco balls and patterned linoleum, there was also an emphasis on Boho style. Fringe, macramé, and crochet were all en vogue during the era, but none has made a more indelible mark than rattan. The woven material is a perennial favorite for indoor and outdoor furnishings thanks to its texture and breezy island feel. Over the decades, it’s also graced accessories, including stylish drinkware.

Now, as we all prepare for an unplanned summer spent largely at home, the escapist vibes of these Boho-chic accessories feel more appropriate than ever. Capable of elevating your basic gin and tonic or matching the prettiness of a watermelon ginger mojito, the smooth glasses tucked into handwoven sleeves are the perfect pieces for any soiree, whether you’re hosting a small crowd or a party of one. And thanks to their mixed materials and handcrafted appearance, they’re instant showstoppers. (Translation: You might NOT want to keep these tucked away in a cupboard.)

While relics from their 20th century heyday aren’t hard to find (just search “vintage rattan” on Etsy—but prepare for a swoonfest), you can also score new, affordable options at many retailers. Below, we rounded up the stylish finds we’re adding to our shopping carts.

Courtesy of Anthropologie

Buy it: Seagrass Wrapped Pitcher, $42; anthropologie.com

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Buy it: Black Cane Tumbler, $12; potterybarn.com

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Buy it: AERIN Woven Sleeve Tall Tumbler, $10; williams-sonoma.com

Courtesy of Etsy

Buy it: Vintage Rattan Tea Glasses, $26 for four; etsy.com

Courtesy of Jenni Kayne

Buy it: Rattan Picnic Carafe, $45; jennikayne.com

Courtesy of Sur La Table