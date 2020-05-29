Rattan Furniture is Having a Moment, and We Are All About It

Texture is in, and we couldn’t be happier. Woven into seatbacks, headboards, pendants, and everything in between, rattan is making its way indoors in ways that would make the Golden Girls gleam.

This reinvigorated enthusiasm is even more proof that the grandmillennial style isn’t going anywhere, but unlike grandma’s screened-in porch, these designs are like a walk down memory lane meets modern style. Fresh forms, colors, curves, and patterns fill product lines at affordable shops, like Target and World Market, and luxury retailers alike. Even our favorite fashion stores with furniture lines, like Anthropologie, have joined in on the trend.

But just because rattan is reinventing itself doesn’t mean it’s only meant for today’s sleek and modern spaces. Pairing a woven piece with the right complementary elements can actually establish a timeless tone while adding a laid-back air that can suit any style–coastal, shabby-chic, modern…you name it.

If this comeback style is too popular to stay in stock at your local thrift store, try taking a peek online. Here are some of our favorite rattan furniture pieces to fit any room.