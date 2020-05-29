Rattan Furniture is Having a Moment, and We Are All About It

By Southern Living Editors

Texture is in, and we couldn’t be happier. Woven into seatbacks, headboards, pendants, and everything in between, rattan is making its way indoors in ways that would make the Golden Girls gleam.

This reinvigorated enthusiasm is even more proof that the grandmillennial style isn’t going anywhere, but unlike grandma’s screened-in porch, these designs are like a walk down memory lane meets modern style. Fresh forms, colors, curves, and patterns fill product lines at affordable shops, like Target and World Market, and luxury retailers alike. Even our favorite fashion stores with furniture lines, like Anthropologie, have joined in on the trend.

But just because rattan is reinventing itself doesn’t mean it’s only meant for today’s sleek and modern spaces. Pairing a woven piece with the right complementary elements can actually establish a timeless tone while adding a laid-back air that can suit any style–coastal, shabby-chic, modern…you name it.

If this comeback style is too popular to stay in stock at your local thrift store, try taking a peek online. Here are some of our favorite rattan furniture pieces to fit any room.

For Lounging: Kim Lounge Chair

BUY IT: $289.99, wayfair.com

For the Sitting Room: Venice Rattan Chair

BUY IT: $498, serenaandlily.com

For The Coats: Omera Coat Rack

BUY IT: $229, urbanoutfitters.com

For The Office: Marisol Rattan Desk

BUY IT: $399, urbanoutfitters.com

For the Plants: Rattan 12” Planter

urbanoutfitters.com

BUY IT: $59, urbanoutfitters.com

For the Bedroom: Natural Deloris Rattan Frame Headboard

wayfair.com

BUY IT: $462.72, wayfair.com

For Any Nook: Omera Corner Shelf

urbanoutfitters.com

BUY IT: $299, urbanoutfitters.com

For The Kids: Kids Rattan Chair

crateandbarrel.com

BUY IT: $249, crateandbarrel.com

For the Walls: Yala Mirror

anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $198, anthropologie.com

For the Bathroom: Opalhouse Rattan Wall Bath Shelf

target.com

BUY IT: $100, target.com

For the Sunroom: Pari Rattan Daybed

anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $998, anthropologie.com

For the Guest Bedroom: Ria Nightstand

urbanoutfitters.com

BUY IT: $199, urbanoutfitters.com

For the Dining Room: Headlands Bell Pendant

serenaandlily.com

BUY IT: $298 - $398, serenaandlily.com

For Any Little Corner: Ria Stool

urbanoutfitters.com

BUY IT: $99, urbanoutfitters.com

For a Statement: Opalhouse Avocet Rattan Fan Back Accent Chair

target.com

BUY IT: $189, target.com

For the Living Room: Coastal Living Rattan Coffee Table

wayfair.com

BUY IT: $475, wayfair.com

For Bedside Light: Flynn Single Wall Scone

serenaandlily.com

BUY IT: $228, serenaandlily.com

For the Laundry Room: Natural Rattan Hayley Hamper

worldmarket.com

BUY IT: $69, worldmarket.com

For the Reading Nook: Rattan Magazine Holder

serenaandlily.com

BUY IT: $198, serenaandlily.com

For the Entryway: Marigny Rattan Bench

anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $598, anthropologie.com

