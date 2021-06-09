The Outdoor Projector That Reviewers Say Is 'So Much Better' Than Drive-In Movies Is Currently 20 Percent Off
Dark, air-conditioned movie theaters offer some much-needed respite from muggy days-but once the sun sets, nothing beats an al fresco movie night at home. To really make it special, an outdoor projector is a must: Rather than crowding around a laptop or phone or positioning your television at a weird angle from your window, you can beam the featured presentation of your choice onto the siding of your home or retaining wall. And Amazon shoppers are obsessing over one particular petite movie projector that brings the silver screen home.
The customer-loved PVO Portable Projector is only 5.6 inches wide, 3.7 inches long, and 2.1 inches tall, so you can easily tote it between your home, your outdoor area, and even the houses of friends, who will no doubt want to take advantage of your pocket-size movie theater. And despite being so compact, the quality is thoroughly impressive, according to buyers.
"It's like being at a drive-in but so much better because we get to stay home," one reviewer wrote. "The picture quality and clarity of colors are spot on." While the sound is also satisfactory, a handful of Amazon shoppers mentioned how simple it is to hook up speakers for surround sound.
BUY IT: $55.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
The projector can hook up to a wide range of outputs and systems, including Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, HDMI cables, laptops, and phones. And if the thought of setting up a projector outdoors sounds like more work than fun, don't stress-dozens of reviewers commented that setup is a breeze. "Connecting to it was so, so easy-computer, phone, and audio were all a dream. It took us MAYBE five minutes to set up, and the sound and picture quality were both great," explained one shopper.
While most reviewers expressed their excitement about using this product all throughout the summer, others found ways to use it year-round. Some even decided to pass on traditional TVs and instead bought this projector for their bedrooms and home theaters. According to reviewers, regular walls and even popcorn ceilings work as phenomenal surfaces for screening your favorite flicks inside.
"It gave just the right size picture for our room and [it's] not over pixelated. We've been able to hook up our cable and our Fire stick then watch whatever we want, when [we] want. I'm glad I bought it instead of a regular flat-screen TV," wrote one reviewer, who simply set it on a shelf above their bed.
If you'd really like to embrace the ultimate outdoor-or indoor-movie night experience, a small, portable tripod for your projector and a stable screen (this one happens to be 30 percent off right now) will set you up for success. And if you buy this pint-sized projector now, you can save 20 percent by clipping the on-page coupon.