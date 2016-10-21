10 Things You Need to Do Before Houseguests Arrive
Break Out the Mrs. Meyers
Deep clean the bathrooms, and remove all traces of your yellow lab. A clean house is a welcoming one.
Make Room For Your Guests
Is your guest room closet crammed with wrapping paper, 1980s evening gowns, out of season clothes, and moth balls? That won’t do at all. People need room for coats in the closet, empty dresser drawers, and a luggage rack in order to comfortably settle in.
Declutter, Declutter, Declutter
The reason hotel rooms feel so dreamy? They’re stripped down to the essentials. Think of your guest room as a boutique hotel with slightly more personal touches. And remove anything embarrassing or personal—even a robe on the back of the bathroom door—from shared baths.
Write a Welcome Note
A handwritten note shows that your guest’s visit is a delight, not an imposition. And it’s just plain Southern.
Stock the Bedside Table
Bottled water, some well-chosen reading material, dried fruit or chocolate, and the all-important wi-fi code are truly thoughtful essentials. Fresh flowers—or even greenery clipped from your yard in a vase—add a magical touch.
Remember the Things They Forgot
Make a just-in-case basket with extra toothbrushes, small bottles of shampoo & conditioner, lip balm, and hair ties. Place it on top of a stack of fluffy towels at the end of the bed.
Pile on the Blankets and Pillows
Better to give too many than too few blankets—people can always remove the extra layers to their comfort. And with pillows, some folks like thin wafers and some like big, squishy ones, so a little variety is nice.
Prepare a Welcome Snack
There’s nothing like a simple meal—even a sandwich paired with a glass of Champagne—to help weary travelers shake off the journey and make them feel at home.
Set Up a Self-service Coffee Station
Some guests rise early, some stay up late. But no one wants to knock on your door because they can’t find the coffee filters. Make it easy for them to help themselves.
Have a Loose Schedule in Mind
As the host, it’s important to have an idea of how the days and nights will unfold: Which meals are you preparing, and what time will they be served? You may want to involve your guests in activities and outings and show them around. Or you may want to give them the space to nap and read or explore on their own and meet up for dinner. Either way, having a plan—and communicating it to your guests—enables everyone to look forward to things and relax.