10 Things You Need to Do Before Houseguests Arrive

Preparing for houseguests doesn't have to be hard, but there are some simple things you can do to make a big impact. The Southern hostess wants her guests to feel welcome from the time they arrive to the time they say their goodbyes. You will want to make a good impression from the moment they step through the door. An impression that your mother would be proud of you for making. During the holiday season, preparing for houseguests can be an after-thought. It is important to make sure you've checked these things off your list before they arrive. You'll need to prepare the room where they will be staying, while also planning for the time they're with you. The trick is making sure they don't feel bored but do feel relaxed. You'll want to make them feel at home, but also taken care of. From a stack of extra blankets to a simple handwritten note, it is easy to make your houseguests' stay enjoyable.