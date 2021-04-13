Amazon Pregnancy Pillow
If Wanting This Amazon Pregnancy Pillow to Live My Coziest Non-Pregnant Life Is Wrong, I Don't Want to Be Right
Who’s with me?
As far as I'm concerned, a movie night is only as good as the level of coziness and snack selection. If that means I'm practically dragging a full bedding set over to the couch and making a bag of popcorn in the microwave with a generous scoop of candy sprinkled on top—if you know, you know—so be it. Somewhere between weeknight movie nights and weekend movie marathons, which have only become more frequent during this past year, I found myself longing for the fuzzy purple body pillow that I'd stomp over to after school in my low-rise flare jeans with short Ugg boots peeking out underneath. Oh, the drama.
Once that thought was in my mind, no amount of normally sized pillows could do the trick. What I've surmised to need more than a hot biscuit on a Saturday morning? A pregnancy pillow. Am I currently expecting? No. Am I going to let that stop me? Probably not. I respect all of the real reasons soon-to-be mothers require these oversized, fluffy, cuddle-able body pillows—like needing extra support, pressure relief, and comfort while sleeping—and would never want to deprive them a pregnancy pillow over myself. However, surely there are enough to go around? Amazon says yes.
They're oval in shape and meant to be used mostly when laying on your side, with a leg kicked up and over one side if you so desire, but you can also contort them to be just as helpful when sitting or reclining. Basically, pregnancy pillows are awesome for hanging out on the couch or sleeping in the bed, regardless if you're currently safe-guarding a little one for nine months or just want something to make chilling at home even more enjoyable. Imagine the naps! I, for one, am looking forward to it. Amazon's top-selling pregnancy pillow has raked in over 48,000 reviews, so that should tell you a thing or two. (And plenty of the reviewers regale their love for the pillow occurring before, during, after, or sans any pregnancy.)
Shop Amazon's best-selling pregnancy pillows below, and be ready to get cozy.
PharMeDoc U-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow
Behold, the one that broke Amazon's pregnancy section, and I've got my eyes on it. Nearing on 50,000 reviews, this U-shaped pregnancy pillow is made from soft jersey knit and comes in 7 color options.
Queen Rose Cooling Air Flow Pregnancy Pillow
Wanting to be cozy without being too hot is a constant battle that this cooling body pillow helps to fight. It contours to your body as you lounge and is offered in multiple colors and sizes.
PharMeDoc C-Shaped Pregnancy Pillow
This pregnancy pillow differs from the top-selling one only in shape, and some prefer the C-shaped pillow for being more versatile, as shown in the product photos. Use it as a pillow, foot prop, lounge chair, or snuggler.
