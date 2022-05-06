Charleston-based influencer Julia Berolzheimer is no stranger to collaborating with some of our favorite brands. She's yet again bringing us a beautiful collaboration, this time with Pottery Barn. The new endeavor marks the first collaboration for Pottery Barn in the garden space and the first home collection for Berolzheimer.



Pottery Barn's inspiration to collaborate on an exclusive product line with Julia came after several years of Julia sharing the brand's products with her extensive social media following of more than 1.3 million. You can see Julia's signature style reflected throughout the collection. Plus, two bedding sets in the collection, the Clementine Reversible Quilt & Shams and Marigold Reversible Duvet & Shams, are each named after Julia's daughters.



When speaking about the collection, Julia shared, "I am thrilled to be partnering with Pottery Barn, an authority in the home space and a brand I admire, to reflect my love for design and the beauty within each detail." She continued, "Together we created a collection filled with pieces inspired by my own home and garden in Charleston."