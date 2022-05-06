Pottery Barn Teamed Up With Tastemaker Julia Berolzheimer To Release Her First-Ever Home Collection
Charleston-based influencer Julia Berolzheimer is no stranger to collaborating with some of our favorite brands. She's yet again bringing us a beautiful collaboration, this time with Pottery Barn. The new endeavor marks the first collaboration for Pottery Barn in the garden space and the first home collection for Berolzheimer.
Pottery Barn's inspiration to collaborate on an exclusive product line with Julia came after several years of Julia sharing the brand's products with her extensive social media following of more than 1.3 million. You can see Julia's signature style reflected throughout the collection. Plus, two bedding sets in the collection, the Clementine Reversible Quilt & Shams and Marigold Reversible Duvet & Shams, are each named after Julia's daughters.
When speaking about the collection, Julia shared, "I am thrilled to be partnering with Pottery Barn, an authority in the home space and a brand I admire, to reflect my love for design and the beauty within each detail." She continued, "Together we created a collection filled with pieces inspired by my own home and garden in Charleston."
The collection includes a range of products for both indoor and outdoor living including décor, textiles, tabletop, and garden. Pieces in the collection start at $22. You can view our favorites below and browse the entire collection at potterybarn.com.
Related Items
Lily Scalloped Metal Tole Planters
BUY IT: from $29.50; potterybarn.com
Available in two sizes in sage green and white, these planters can be used indoor or outdoor. They have a drainage hole at the bottom with a plastic plug if needed.
Alice Malamine Serving Platters
BUY IT: $79; potterybarn.com
These dishwasher-safe serving platters have patterns that are reminiscent of fine china but the melamine material makes them less fragile and perfect for summer entertaining.
Organic Bath Mat
BUY IT: $42.50; potterybarn.com
Pretty and practical, this machine-washable bath mat is made with 100% organic cotton to offer your feet cloud-like support each time you step into the bathroom.
Ivy Recycled Glass Tumblers
BUY IT: $48; potterybarn.com
With a 16-ounce capacity, these green tumblers made with recycled glass belong on your summer tablescape.
Clementine Reversible Quilt & Shams
BUY IT: from $65; potterybarn.com
Both sides of the reversible Clementine quilt are inspired by the garden, with a white background on one side and predominantly green pattern on the other. The quilt is 100% cotton and the shams feature a zip closure.
Etched Poppy Handcrafted Glass Vase
BUY IT: $69; potterybarn.com
A small etched diamond floral motif pattern adds beauty to this handblown glass while still allowing flowers to be the true star of the display.
Clementine Guest Towels
BUY IT: $22 for set of 2; potterybarn.com
Made with a blend of cotton and linen, these guest towels will add a touch of blue and white to your guest bath.
Marigold Reversible Duvet Cover & Shams
BUY IT: from $39.50; potterybarn.com
Change your bed with the seasons with this reversible blue and white bedding set. The reversible duvet cover features inner ties to keep the insert in place. The duvet and shams both feature a zip closure.