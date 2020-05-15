22 Wicker Patio Pieces for Every Budget and Style
If you thought wicker was left behind on the set of the Golden Girls way back when, think again. Wicker pieces are having a moment in home interiors, but they’ve been a staple in stylish patio seating for years. What’s most exciting these days is the wide range of styles stocked at our favorite online furniture stores. From vintage-inspired designs, like an egg-shaped lounger, to classic woven sofas and brightly colored bistro chairs, the selection has never been better.
While style, size, and budget are always a factor in furniture shopping, it’s also important to consider the materials in your wicker when considering outdoor use. If a piece will be situated in a shady spot on your covered porch or screened in patio, less durable wicker options may prove suitable. But if you’re planning to spend your whole summer lounging on your new wicker chaise by the pool, consider investing wisely in an outdoor wicker set that will last for seasons to come.
“Resin wicker, often referred to as ‘all-weather wicker’ is a durable, weather-resistant synthetic fiber that can withstand the elements, like sun, rain, and humidity,” recommends Lindsey Zborowski, style expert for Wayfair Professional. “Resin wicker is typically crafted from PVS, nylon, or polyethylene. High density polyethylene (HDPE) is a preferred choice. It tends to last the longest due to its ultra-strong durability.”
Once you have your wicker patio furniture in place, it’s also important to keep it clean. Simply use mild, soap, water, and a soft brush, sponge or cloth to remove any dirt or grime that may accumulate over time.
Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite wicker patio furniture from around the web.
