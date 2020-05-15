22 Wicker Patio Pieces for Every Budget and Style

If you thought wicker was left behind on the set of the Golden Girls way back when, think again. Wicker pieces are having a moment in home interiors, but they’ve been a staple in stylish patio seating for years. What’s most exciting these days is the wide range of styles stocked at our favorite online furniture stores. From vintage-inspired designs, like an egg-shaped lounger, to classic woven sofas and brightly colored bistro chairs, the selection has never been better.

While style, size, and budget are always a factor in furniture shopping, it’s also important to consider the materials in your wicker when considering outdoor use. If a piece will be situated in a shady spot on your covered porch or screened in patio, less durable wicker options may prove suitable. But if you’re planning to spend your whole summer lounging on your new wicker chaise by the pool, consider investing wisely in an outdoor wicker set that will last for seasons to come.

“Resin wicker, often referred to as ‘all-weather wicker’ is a durable, weather-resistant synthetic fiber that can withstand the elements, like sun, rain, and humidity,” recommends Lindsey Zborowski, style expert for Wayfair Professional. “Resin wicker is typically crafted from PVS, nylon, or polyethylene. High density polyethylene (HDPE) is a preferred choice. It tends to last the longest due to its ultra-strong durability.”

Once you have your wicker patio furniture in place, it’s also important to keep it clean. Simply use mild, soap, water, and a soft brush, sponge or cloth to remove any dirt or grime that may accumulate over time.

Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite wicker patio furniture from around the web.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 22

Ana 4 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

BUY IT: $289.95, wayfair.com

2 of 22

Monroe 2pk Wicker Motion Patio Club Chair

BUY IT: Sale Price: $320, Regular Price: $400, target.com

3 of 22

Penwell 3 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

BUY IT: Sale Price: $779.99, Regular Price:$1,449, wayfair.com

4 of 22

Capri Striped Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Chair

BUY IT: Sale Price: $173.60, Regular Price: $248, anthropologie.com

5 of 22

Lawson Patio Sofa with Cushions

BUY IT: $839.99, wayfair.com

6 of 22

Dagny Chocolate Stackable Aluminum/Wicker Outdoor Dining Chair (2-Pack)

BUY IT: $195.75, homedepot.com

7 of 22

Halsted 5pc Wicker Small Space Patio Furniture Set

BUY IT: Sale Price: $495, Regular Price: $550, target.com

8 of 22

Torrey All-Weather Wicker Single Chaise Lounge

BUY IT: Sale Price: $229 - $961, Regular Price: $287 - $1,374, potterybarn.com

9 of 22

3 Piece Rattan Seating Group with Cushions

BUY IT: $319.99, wayfair.com

10 of 22

Torrey All-Weather Wicker Papasan Swivel Chair

BUY IT: Sale Price: $179-$874, Regular Price: $224-$1,249, potterybarn.com

11 of 22

Rattan Rocking Chair

BUY IT: Sale Price: $558.60, Regular Price: $798, anthropologie.com

12 of 22

Valley Peak 3-Piece All-Weather Gray Wicker Sectional

BUY IT: Sale Price: $499, Regular Price: $599, homedepot.com

13 of 22

Mitchem Adirondack Patio Chair with Cushions

BUY IT: Sale Price: $117.99, Regular Price: $134.99, wayfair.com

14 of 22

AERIN East Hampton Outdoor Club Chair

BUY IT: $195 - $695, williams-somona.com

15 of 22

Chretien Pair Rocking Chair (Set of 2)

BUY IT: Sale Price: $489.99, Regular Price: $1,395.00, wayfair.com

16 of 22

Belmar Striped Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Chair

BUY IT: Sale Price: $173.60, Regular Price: $248, anthropologie.com

17 of 22

Wicker Outdoor Patio Egg Lounge Chair with Beige Cushions

BUY IT: $349, homedepot.com

18 of 22

Mckeever 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

BUY IT: $429.99, wayfair.com

19 of 22

Jenkins 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions

BUY IT: $376.99, wayfair.com

20 of 22

Mixed Brown Aluminum-Framed Wicker Outdoor Lounge Chairs with Mixed Beige Cushion (2-Pack)

BUY IT: $504.69, homedepot.com

21 of 22

Meacham Outdoor 3 Piece Seating Group with Cushions

BUY IT: Sale Price: $659.99, Regular Price: $949, wayfair.com

22 of 22

Penwell 3 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

BUY IT: Sale Price: $919.99, Regular Price: $1,611.00, wayfair.com

