5 Easy and Affordable Updates You Can Make to Your Outdoor Space This Summer
It's officially summer, which means it's time to take your living outside, and spend as many days enjoying your outdoor space as possible. It's also the perfect time to give your outdoor area an upgrade-whether it's a porch, patio, or terrace. Living in the South, we're lucky to enjoy moderate temperatures that allow almost year-round use of those outdoor living areas, so these are updates you'll enjoy for many months to come. We've rounded up 5 easy ideas to customize and update your outdoor space this season that'll make a big impact without breaking the bank.
Get Creative With Your Planters
Shop the Dollar Store for any kind of plastic containers you'd like to turn into a planter, no matter the color. Think: large storage baskets, beach buckets, even trash cans. Then spray paint your plastic planters with whatever color strikes your fancy-whether you're trying to emulate terra cotta, gray stone, or just want them to coordinate with the rest of your decor, there's a spray paint shade out there for you.
Cover Your Cushions
If you already have a full set of cushions and pillows for your outdoor furniture, but would like to refresh the colors and patterns, you don't need to start from scratch. Wayfair, Ikea, and even H&M Home have plenty of cushion and pillow cover options at prices that'll make you want to redo your deck every year.
Easily Customize Your Outdoor Space
Take Advantage of Space Above
If you have a covered deck area or porch, utilize the vertical space if you aren't already. Install hanging planters, drape bistro lights across the ceiling (or create a ceiling with string lights if one isn't already there), or even hang outdoor curtains to make your outdoor space feel more like a living room.
Pay Attention to What's Below Too
Just as they do indoors, rugs can have a big impact on your outdoor living area, so even if that's the only change you make this summer, your space will feel distinctly different. Because of the materials they're made out of, outdoor rugs are often much cheaper than those made for indoors. But if you're looking for an even more budget-friendly idea or can't find a rug you like, DIY your own! You can brush or spray paint a border or other patterns on a plain rug to make a bold statement in your space.
Install Lighting
Sometimes all a space needs is an ambiance refresh. Depending on how exposed your outdoor space is, you can get really creative with the lighting sources. We already mentioned hanging pretty string lights, but we're also big fans of oversized lanterns and stone hurricanes for candles, which always provide the best lighting for evening gatherings. If your porch is covered, you could even bring a couple table lamps outside.