Small Front Porch Ideas that Are Big on Curb Appeal and Design

While we love the look and feel of spacious porches, 500-plus square feet isn't a prerequisite for a true Southern porch. These little stunners will make the case for living small and loving every square inch of your space. Just because your space is limited doesn't mean your design style is – we've included a handful of our favorite small front porch seating area ideas so that you're sure to be the most stylish and welcoming house on the block. We didn't want to leave out the back porches either, so there are also small back porch ideas tucked into this gallery too. Make your porch or patio area feel like an al fresco oasis with these small front porch decorating ideas.