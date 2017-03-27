Small Front Porch Ideas that Are Big on Curb Appeal and Design
While we love the look and feel of spacious porches, 500-plus square feet isn't a prerequisite for a true Southern porch. These little stunners will make the case for living small and loving every square inch of your space. Just because your space is limited doesn't mean your design style is – we've included a handful of our favorite small front porch seating area ideas so that you're sure to be the most stylish and welcoming house on the block. We didn't want to leave out the back porches either, so there are also small back porch ideas tucked into this gallery too. Make your porch or patio area feel like an al fresco oasis with these small front porch decorating ideas.
5 Southern Front Porch Musts
We spend a lot of time on our front porches, whether socializing, entertaining, relaxing, or eating. For this reason, it's important that our porches get just as much attention as the other parts of our houses. We think these five porch staples – including plenty of seating and a strategically placed ceiling fan – are a must for any Southern home.
Coastal Patio
A recessed, built-in window seat doesn't take up valuable real estate on this little patio. Garden stools that serve as side tables are an ideal choice for a small spot—they can be moved easily and double as extra seating.
Permanent Paver Patio
This patio was previously a rickety deck that lacked a feeling of permanence. Now, it's a beautiful dining space.
Utility Patio
Think outside the box. This small patio is used as a beautiful utility space thanks to a stunning galvanized sink.
Landing Spot Turned Patio
Even what might be perceived as a small landing spot can be transformed into a outdoor perch. Keep containers small so they can be relocated in a pinch.
Screened Overflow Porch
A small table in the center of this screened-in porch serves as the focal point. It's right off the kitchen making it a great spot for overflow when entertaining.
Farmhouse Swinging Porch
A swing and small bench are all this Texas Farmhouse porch needs.
Porch Party for Two
A consistent color scheme keeps this porch from being busy. Two wicker chairs and a simple vintage table make the space perfectly suited for a party of two.
Screened-In Lounge
This comfortable porch is the perfect spot for sipping a glass of wine on a breezy, warm evening.
Light and Breezy Loggia
The blue and white palette of this loggia keeps things breezy and gives the appearance of more space.
Simple Deck
This deck keeps things simple. Two Adirondack chairs are all you need when the views are this good.
Latticed Porch
To create a cozy porch, the designer enclosed the entrance of the house with a white lattice. Two small garden benches on either side of the door make the perfect spot for sitting.
Porch with Plenty of Seating
Dueling porch swings provide plenty of seating. In a pinch, the wide front steps can also work as a place to perch.
Patio for Two
This tiny patio is dressed up with striped outdoor drapery panels. A small bistro table and folding chairs provide the perfect spot for sipping early morning coffee.
Cozy Cocktail Porch
This 130-square-foot screened porch was too small for a dining table or sofa, but just the right size to be a cozy cocktail porch. The furniture arrangement facilitates conversation.
Woodsy Two-Chair Porch
This small back porch only fits two chairs and a small table but, with views this pretty, that's really all you need.
Salvaged Brick Porch
A bed swing provides plenty of seating on this brick porch. A vintage mantel hung above the swing acts as a shelf for displaying decorative objects without using up valuable square footage below.
Rustic Dining Porch
Dining alfresco is an elegantly rustic affair on this porch. Twinkle lights and beautiful views are the stars of the space.
Cohesive Screened Porch
The furniture keeps with the color palette of the house. The cohesive palette makes the porch seem like a continuation of the home—giving the appearance of a larger space.
Airy Mountain House Porch
Just because your outdoor living space is small doesn't mean you have to compromise on seating and entertaining possibilities. A mixture of textures on indoor-outdoor furniture and a rolling bar cart make this porch suited for any time of the year.
Blended Botanicals Porch
Your porch can be a continuation of your indoor space, or it can accentuate the natural colors seen around you. Colors like green, blue, and even purple can create the allusion that your porch is just a continuation of the outside world.
Cozy Surroundings
Create intimacy within an open-air space with soft textures and pieces that section your space. Plenty of plants create a calming scene and offer seclusion when having those ever-important porch chats with friends.
Rocking Chair Worthy
Two rocking chairs and a place to rest your iced tea is a porch formula that we will always stand behind.
Small Porch, Big Planters
Small porches, meet container gardens – your new eye-opening friends. With planted trees that elevate the eyes, container gardens can help remove the focus from square footage and draw the eye upwards toward the other stunning elements of your home.
Front Porch Foliage
If you're more inclined to make your front porch a functional space, you can always find pieces that elevate your container gardens. Tuck a chair in the corner for your own personal gardening oasis.
A Hidden Reprieve for All
Incorporating pieces of furniture that can take a little wear and tear mean that all the family members can enjoy your outdoor space – even the furry ones. Add bushes on the outside of your screened in porch that can grow tall for additional seclusion. A painted ceiling makes the space even cozier, while still opening it as a continuation of the natural surroundings.
Fine Bistro Dining
A small porch set up can be as simple as bistro-style folding chairs and a table. Tuck them away when needed and easily reassemble in a pinch of surprise company.
Family Friendly Porch
With enough seating to fit your whole family, move your favorite gathering place to your porch. Accents like throw blankets and plenty of pillows can make a porch a naturally inviting space.
Lantern Lighting
We love the style of an oversized lantern to add an interesting focal point on a front porch. Finish the look with antique planters and a rocking chair for a minimalist porch approach.