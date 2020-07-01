12 Dreamy Sleeping Porches

Warning: these cozy escapes sport charming features (think hanging daybeds, antique iron beds, and mod spins on the classic chaise) that you may find utterly irresistible. Peruse these dreamy decks and screened porches for a brain break—or for inspiration for your own little sanctuary.

The sleeping porch at our Cinnamon Shore Showhouse in Texas features a custom hanging bed that's ideal for afternoon naps after a day at the beach. Designer Bailey McCarthy—a bedding whiz (she has her own line of sheets, pillows, throws, and more at Biscuit Home)—made the space extra soothing by outfitting it in varying shades of sky blue. From your perch on the daybed, you can look out at the Gulf sky and daydream away.

Get the Look: The hanging bed is by H. Lancaster Co. The accent pillows are in Sunbrella fabric with Pindler & Pindler trim by Lee Industries. The Textillery throw is made with Sunbrella fabric.