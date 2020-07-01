12 Dreamy Sleeping Porches
What's better than a porch by the sea? One outfitted with a hanging bed that's perfect for sleeping or a soaking up a beach read.
Blue and White Cottage Classic
Warning: these cozy escapes sport charming features (think hanging daybeds, antique iron beds, and mod spins on the classic chaise) that you may find utterly irresistible. Peruse these dreamy decks and screened porches for a brain break—or for inspiration for your own little sanctuary.
The sleeping porch at our Cinnamon Shore Showhouse in Texas features a custom hanging bed that's ideal for afternoon naps after a day at the beach. Designer Bailey McCarthy—a bedding whiz (she has her own line of sheets, pillows, throws, and more at Biscuit Home)—made the space extra soothing by outfitting it in varying shades of sky blue. From your perch on the daybed, you can look out at the Gulf sky and daydream away.
Get the Look: The hanging bed is by H. Lancaster Co. The accent pillows are in Sunbrella fabric with Pindler & Pindler trim by Lee Industries. The Textillery throw is made with Sunbrella fabric.
Clean White Sleeping Porch
This open-air retreat may just be the definition of breezy. The large white bed is suspended from the ceiling with steel cables for a sleek look, but you can use marine-grade rope or chains for an equally sturdy and good-looking result. Fuss-free bamboo blinds can be rolled up or down depending on the sun's location in the sky and your desire for shut-eye.
Get the Look: Pottery Barn has similar light blue bedding.
Has-it-All Hangout
This Seaside, Florida, sleeping porch is the ultimate coastal hangout. It's screened and curtained for comfort and features both hanging daybeds and a pair of wicker chairs with plush cushions. The hanging beds are outfitted with a thick cushion the size of a twin-bed mattress and are perfect for napping outside. Their thick rope ties lend a nautical note, and the dune-grass green and watery blue palette nods to the coastal surroundings and add energy to the otherwise serene environment.
Get the Look: The Ghana pillows in Blue Trellis are by John Robshaw Textiles. The custom light fixtures and day beds are by Robert A.M. Stern Architects. The day bed and bolster fabric is Jake Stripe in Azure Sea from Perennials. Pierce Martin designed the Malibu slipper chairs, ottoman, and side table.
Breezy Blue and White Deck
"One of my fondest memories is of sleeping on a hanging bed at my grandparents' fishing camp in Louisiana," says the owner of this Cedar Key, Florida, beach house. "I wanted to re-create that here." She and designer Melissa Rosenberg had a Houston craftsman make a hanging king-size bed outfitted in indoor/outdoor fabrics for an upstairs porch overlooking the Gulf.
Get the Look: The bed swing is by Neal & Company and is painted Bird's Egg by Benjamin Moore. David Sutherland striped fabric outfits the pillows.
Blue-and-White Dream
A pair of cots outfitted with gauzy throwbeds (thin microfiber-and-feather cushions that stretch the length of the bed) create a comfy spot for alfresco snoozing on this Chesapeake Bay farmhouse's screened-in porch. "Cots are pretty in their simplicity, but are also easy enough to fold up and stash away if you need the floor space," says Richmond-based designer Janie Molster. With rattan side tables and a pair of peacock chairs, the area doubles as a cozy lounge. Get more of Molster's design secrets for porch perfection.
Spa-Worthy Space
Off the first-floor primary bedroom in this Asian- and Mediterranean-inspired abode in Rosemary Beach, Florida, the homeowner doubled her relaxation space by suspending a hanging bed. Its simple form—a wood palette topped with a mattress, pillows, and a throw—melds beautifully with the room's clean aesthetic. The bed and ropes echo the hues in the cypress ceiling, doors, and shutters. The floors are made of Dominican shellstone.
Classic Coastal Porch
With views of a serene pond beyond, this screened sleeping porch, off the rear of a renovated Long Island beach cottage, is a plum spot for enjoying the salt-spiked air and a beach read. The antique iron bed, blue-green-painted wood floors, and rattan furnishings create a vintage-meets-laidback vibe.
Get the look: Try Benjamin Moore's Ocean City Blue for a similar floor paint color, and the Emmalina Metal Platform Bed for a similar iron bed.
Waterfront Wonder
Suspend swinging daybeds on the porch of this DeBordieu, South Carolina, beach house capitalize on the stunning vie w, shade, and waterfront breezes. We recommend opting for mattresses with washable slipcovers and pillowcases in outdoor-safe fabrics. Here, an indoor/outdoor rug and metal side tables make the porch feel even more like an outdoor living room.
Get the Look: Carter Kay Interiors designed the space. Singleton Construction crafted the custom hanging beds.
Punchy Yellow Sleeping Porch
Designer Jane Coslick converted this sunshine-yellow beach cottage's original veranda into a sweet dreams-worthy sleeping porch. Rustic elements boast unexpected touches, from the antique iron bed painted pink to the weathered chair used as storage for books. Coslick framed screened porch walls with simple drapes from Pottery Barn and added a pop of glam with a shabby chic chandelier. The result: perhaps one of our favorite rooms on Tybee Island, Georgia.
Get the Look: The quilt is from Target. The draperies are from Pottery Barn. Jane Coslick designed the shams and yellow pillow.
Lounge-Style Escape
Instead of chaises, these homeowners chose beds with minimalist geometric frames that conjure the stylish vibe of a swanky hotel pool deck. Gauzy drapes add a whimsical touch, while rich red side tables provide a rich pop of color.
Get the Look: Ikea has a similar red side table.
Relaxing and Rustic Sleeping Porch
If you choose to enclose or screen in an open-air porch, keep the alfresco feel alive by leaving the home's facade as-is. Architectural details such as siding and painted shutters make for interesting design accents, and serve as a symbol of your home's evolution over time. Here, a clean, uncluttered room contributes to the Zen atmosphere.
Get the Look: Target has a similar white iron bed.
Rustic Hangout
The catbird seat in this Lowcountry guest house? This pillow-bedecked swinging bed on the porch. Surrounded by the fish camp-inspired cottage's dark-wood, clapboard-clad exterior and a stand of pine trees, it's a bookworm's dream and the perfect place to while away a summer afternoon.