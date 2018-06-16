This Is the Best Size for a Porch

As someone currently living without a porch, I'm hesitant to condemn a porch of any size—I'd take a Juliet balcony at this point if I could. A porch is a porch, and as any Southerner will attest, it's not something to be taken for granted. But, for those of you lucky enough to be adding a porch, or maybe just altering your current one, there are certainly a few parameters to be considered.

Most resources will say the minimum for a porch is six feet in depth. This is for good reason, as that allows enough room for you to incorporate chairs, potted plants, and/or other furniture with enough room to move around and walk in front of the furniture. At six feet, porch furniture is possible and you can reasonably enjoy the space. But eight feet is even better, as just two feet can vastly expand your options for furnishing. Furthermore, the MVP of porch sitting is the porch swing. At theporchswingcompany.com, their most popular bench is four feet long. An eight-foot porch depth gives you a solid two feet on either side for walking by or framing it up with some showy containers. (Though have no fear, small porch sitters! They note they make anywhere from 2- to 7-foot swings.)