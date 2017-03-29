Decorating Tips to Prevent Your Porch Looking Unfinished – According to an Interior Designer

We've said it time and time again. What's more Southern than a front porch? Nothing. They come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. From a 660-square foot cottage to a historic Mississippi farmhouse, a porch can make a big (we're talking huge) difference in a home's look and feel. If you're lucky enough to spend your mornings or afternoons (or any time of day) out on a porch, make sure you max out your porch-sitting potential with the right decor. While there are many ways to aesthetically decorate your porch area, there are also a few things you should avoid preventing it from looking incomplete or out of place. We reached out to Caron Woolsey, the founder and principal designer at CW Interiors, to hear about her must-do's and don'ts for the ideal porch lifestyle.

A picturesque porch design starts with the architecture of your home. "For a clean and polished look on your porch, create a design that works with the architecture of your home; not against it," Woolsey says. "This seamlessness allows one to appreciate the whole of the outdoor space, without having to reconcile mentally two very different aesthetics." As tempting as the boho aesthetic may be for a sun porch, it will look out of place paired with a modern farmhouse layout and decor on the inside of your home. If you're trying to switch up design styles or add an element of a different style to your porch set up, Woolsey recommends maintaining your home's primary design while switching minor details to a different style. For example, if you have a traditional home but are hoping to incorporate modern style, choose furniture with clean lines but keep the color palette soft. You could also approach a switch in style by choosing classically designed furniture with contours while adding a rug with geometric patterns for a touch of modernity.