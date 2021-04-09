11 Outdoor String Light Sets from Amazon That Will Transform Your Porch

Porch season is officially in full swing. As the weather gets warmer, there's nothing more relaxing than spending the day on your porch or patio with a good book or good company. As warmer nights come rolling in, our outdoor spaces often are also where we spend time unwinding after a long day. Decorating an outdoor space with even just a few additions can make it much more inviting. While decorative pillows, swings, and fire pits help to make a space interesting, one of our favorite ways to dress up an outdoor space is to hang string lights. They bring life and light in, and completely transforms our backyard into an oasis. When trying to find the right porch or patio string lights, there are a few factors to consider. Taking into account details like color, durability, and power source will help you decide if you need to buy remote controlled sets, creative designs, or even outdoor solar string lights. It's also important to take into consideration the length and number of bulbs on each string. Hang outdoor string lights high and low on your porch or patio and we're sure that your backyard will become your new sweet escape. Here are some of our favorites that you can find on Amazon.
These white lights are basic but reliable. These bulbs are commonly seen on outdoor patios and provide lots of light. They come with two extra bulbs in case replacements are needed.
These Edison-style lights are the perfect vintage-inspired touch to any outdoor space. They are dimmable, making them a great option for mood lighting.
These lights have a crystal bulb design making them even more interesting with their details. They come in warm white and white options so you can customize your aesthetic.
The bulbs on this strand are mini, almost like Christmas lights. Each strand comes with 100 bulbs to light up any space.
These color changing bulbs will make your outdoor space feel like a party. Control the color of the bulbs using the remote to switch between a monochrome look and patterned to play up your space.
These colorful teardrop lights are the bright pop of color your patio needs. Their elegant shape and vibrant colors will make your space come to life and surely show that string lights can be fun.
We love a hammered metal moment, and these gold string lights are no exception. Their half-circle design allows the bulbs to glow bright and bring lots of light to your outdoor space.
If you feel like getting a bit more festive with your decorative lights, opt for this star-studded strand. This playful design reminds us of beautiful nights spent under the stars.
These diamond-shaped bulbs offer a trendy take on classic string lights. Their iridescent hue draw the eye in and will make your strand stand out.
If you love farmhouse modern design, these lights will blend in perfectly on your porch or patio. The lantern design gives this strand a sophisticated flair that really brings a space together.
This stylish and modern strand has intricately beaded copper globes that surround each bulb. Hanging these in your outdoor space will add warm ambiance and show off a personal touch.