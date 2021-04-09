11 Outdoor String Light Sets from Amazon That Will Transform Your Porch

Porch season is officially in full swing. As the weather gets warmer, there's nothing more relaxing than spending the day on your porch or patio with a good book or good company. As warmer nights come rolling in, our outdoor spaces often are also where we spend time unwinding after a long day. Decorating an outdoor space with even just a few additions can make it much more inviting. While decorative pillows, swings, and fire pits help to make a space interesting, one of our favorite ways to dress up an outdoor space is to hang string lights. They bring life and light in, and completely transforms our backyard into an oasis. When trying to find the right porch or patio string lights, there are a few factors to consider. Taking into account details like color, durability, and power source will help you decide if you need to buy remote controlled sets, creative designs, or even outdoor solar string lights. It's also important to take into consideration the length and number of bulbs on each string. Hang outdoor string lights high and low on your porch or patio and we're sure that your backyard will become your new sweet escape. Here are some of our favorites that you can find on Amazon.