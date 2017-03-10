Why the Oudoor Living Room is Every Southerner's Favorite Space

By Caitlin Murphree Miller
Credit: Alison Miksch

The outdoor room is the epitome of a low-cost living space extension—without the effort and expense of a full-blown renovation or home addition. This is especially true in the South, where the outdoors can be enjoyed for much of the year. Turning your eye outside—whether it be to a patio, a porch, a side yard, or a tiny balcony—will expand your living space, offer a little breathing room, and create an ideal spot for entertaining.

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Create Distinct Areas

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Similar to an open-concept floor plan, an outdoor living space can be separated into specific "areas"—including one for alfresco dining, one for covered dining, and one for relaxing. Here, the homeowners used a simple gravel patio and split their space using weather-friendly curtains and grouped seating areas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Blur the Line Between Indoors and Out

Credit: Helen Norman

An old-school architectural element—the Southern dogtrot—was designed to bring much-needed cross-breezes into a southern home during the hottest parts of the year. While your home probably doesn't offer this feature, you can create a similar concept by installing French or Dutch doors to catch the occasional breeze, as well as offer a flood of sunlight and easy access to your outdoor space.

3 of 9

Play Up Your Patio

Credit: Laurey Glenn

If you're lucky enough to have a patio, add comfy lounge furniture that fits the style of your home. Be sure to choose easy-clean outdoor fabrics, plenty of plush pillows and cushions, and a variety of seating options for your family and guests.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Treat a Screened Porch Like a Room

Credit: Tria Giovan

Screened-in porches are a natural extension of the home—they'll stay relatively protected from the elements, and they can be customized with standing fixtures (like this outdoor kitchen) to make them more room-like—perfect for entertaining.

5 of 9

2016 Idea House: Outdoor Spaces

Welcome to our 2016 Idea House! With the choice of a corner lot in the community of Mt Laurel, Birmingham-based architect Bill Ingram decided on a stunning wraparound porch that faces both streets. With such woodsy, beautiful surroundings, it was also natural that additional outdoor spaces, such as a dining terrace designed by Margaret Kirkland, were created for entertaining.

6 of 9

Add Interior Accessories

Credit: Laurey Glenn

Incorporating accessories traditionally used inside in the home—like lamps, soft textiles, rugs, and throws—will make your outdoor area feel like a natural extension of your personal space. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Create a Dedicated Work Zone

Credit: Laurey Glenn

Designing an outdoor spot specifically for tackling messy tasks—such as a potting bench for an avid container gardener, or an oversized sink to wash outdoor toys and sporting equipment for a busy family—makes better use of your outdoor space and keeps your interiors that much cleaner on a daily basis.

8 of 9

Plan to Dine Alfresco

Credit: Tria Giovan

Outfit an outdoor space—whether it be a covered porch, a grassy lawn, or a simple patio—with a comfortable outdoor dining set for taking your meals outside when the weather is nice.

9 of 9

Add a Fire Pit

Credit: Alison Miksch

Incorporating a fire pit surrounded by relaxed seating offers a cozy place to congregate when the weather turns chilly; it's also a relatively inexpensive way to create an outdoor space with minimal time and effort.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Caitlin Murphree Miller