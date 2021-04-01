The Best Outdoor Decor on Amazon for Your Porch, Patio, or Backyard—All Under $50

Home decor doesn't stop once you step outside. Whether you have a patio, balcony, porch, or backyard, the area is yours to decorate as you see fit. And with summer so close you can almost taste it, it's officially time to get your outdoor space in order for barbecues, pool days, and dinners served in the fresh air.
If you're assuming you'll need to dip into your savings to spruce up your yard, think again. Sure, larger pieces of patio furniture can be a sizable investment, but Amazon has a bunch of affordable, weather-resistant decorations that'll add just a little something new to your space. We're talking about durable rugs, pretty planters, colorful throw pillows, rustic solar-powered lanterns, and more accent pieces you'll love—all for under $50. Yes, really!
There's something for every style—from farmhouse chic to traditional—and budget. Even just one or two updates can completely transform your backyard setup into the type of place you'll want to spend all of your time as soon as the weather allows. It could be as simple as swapping out the covers on your outdoor pillows or as comprehensive as potting every last flower seed in your collection.
No matter what you have in mind, now's a great time to get started. Keep scrolling to shop eight under-$50 outdoor decor pieces on Amazon that we're loving right now.
This set of three macrame plant hangers will make your patio feel like a relaxing oasis. Hang them from an overhead ceiling with the included hardware and place your favorite potted plants inside.
Embrace the modern farmhouse trend with a buffalo plaid checkered rug. This one is safe to keep outdoors and would look lovely on any front porch or patio.
One of the quickest and most affordable ways to give your outdoor space a refresh is to upgrade your throw pillow covers. An Amazon best-seller, this set of two comes in plenty of cheerful colors, all of which are waterproof and weather-resistant.
What’s more magical than string lights glimmering on a summer night? These top-rated lights feature Edison bulbs to help you create a vintage-inspired setup.
Whether you keep this door mat by the front or back door, it will remind you just how sweet it is to be home. Pro tip: Set it on top of a slightly larger rug for a layered look.
Encourage the neighborhood birds to stop by your house with this hanging feeder. Just fill it with seed food and watch the birds flock to your place.
Grab one or two of these square planters to give your spring blooms a permanent home. The lattice-detailed planter box would look lovely on the front porch or in the backyard.
To get the most out of your patio or backyard area, lighting is key. This set of two rustic wall sconces is powered by solar energy and easy to install. Best of all, it’ll allow you to keep the evening going long after the sun goes down.