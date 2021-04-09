Southerners Love This ‘Whisper-Quiet’ Outdoor Ceiling Fan for Patios and Porches

Year-round warm weather is one of the best parts of living in the South. But on extra-toasty days, sometimes you can't help but wish for a nice, cool breeze. The good news: You can stay comfortable under covered porches and patios regardless of the heat thanks to outdoor ceiling fans, like this one from Hunter Fan Company.
Between alfresco dining with friends and family and sipping iced tea on porch swings, outdoor ceiling fans make moments like these possible even on the most humid days. Amazon shoppers love the powerful Hunter Cassius Ceiling Fan because it's equal parts functional and stylish, with reviewers calling it "absolutely beautiful" and "whisper quiet." Plus, it comes in a few different finishes, like matte black and silver, to match your home's aesthetic.
Buy It: Starting at $109; amazon.com
The outdoor ceiling fan has a strong airflow with adjustable speeds and a simple-yet-sleek design to complement most outdoor spaces. To get the air moving, simply pull the chain and adjust the speed from there. The fan comes with both a 3-inch and a 5-inch downrod to achieve the perfect height for your space, but please note that the fan is designed for areas with a ceiling height of at least 9 feet.
Made of durable steel, this damp-rated patio fan can withstand just about any type of weather, so the motor will continue to run after summer storms and the blades won't droop. With an adjustable mount, the fan can be installed in three different positions—standard, low, and angled— to deliver the best airflow at a safe distance for your space. What's more, you can change the direction of the fan's blades for different seasons, with downdraft mode providing a cool breeze for summer and upward mode creating a warmer airflow for winter. This fan is approved for both indoor and outdoor use, so if you love it in your outdoor space, consider adding a second one inside your home.
Several shoppers say this outdoor fan is well made, extremely quiet, and easy to install, including reviewers who live in South Carolina, Texas, and Florida. "Not every fan can handle Florida's humidity, but these are doing very well," one Floridian writes. Some DIYers claim installation took less than 30 minutes to complete, and others say their electricians mounted it with no issues.
"After spending some time looking for [a] covered patio fan, we've decided on this Hunter fan," says one five-star reviewer. "Mounting this fan was really easy and took me 20 minutes at max. Our fan is about 12 to 14 feet above the deck floor, and I'm enjoying a nice breeze while writing this review."
Create an outdoor space that can handle the heat with this top-rated ceiling fan. You'll never want to come inside.