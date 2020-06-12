How To Clean Pollen Off Your Screen Door Without Having a Major Allergy Attack in the Process

We love our screen doors down South. When the weather is right, there’s nothing like letting in loads of fresh air without allowing your home to become a bug and critter free-for-all. And you just know that neighborhood cat has been waiting to mosey on in and make himself at home, if given the opportunity. One uninvited guest that we thoroughly wish we could keep out though, still manages to make its way in, leaving a trail of yellow dust in its wake. We’re talking about pollen, and it’s a sneezy, golden mess from late February through June in most parts. While our screen doors don’t keep out the yellow haze completely, they do manage to trap quite a few particles—the evidence of which is left behind on those once tidy screens. Cleaning pollen off of screened doors can be quite the allergy-inducing challenge if you’re not properly equipped with the right process. First determine whether your screens are removable or not. Then follow one of our processes below for a clean screen door that’ll provide unobstructed views of the neighborhood goings-on—we all know people watching is the best part of porch sitting.