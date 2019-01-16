Secrets to Styling an Inviting Front Porch

It's just a fact: A home where you can see signs of life is a home that looks welcoming to visitors. Even if you draw your shades and there aren't many lights on, a well-appointed front porch will help make your house look like an inviting gathering space.

If you only have room on your porch for a couple of rocking chairs or a bench, that'll do it. Add some cushions and a side table to bolster the effect. If you have more room, create a cozy seating area centered around a rug that can accommodate a handful of your closest friends. As true with interior design, a well-layered outdoor space looks lived-in and way more attractive than something stark and bare.