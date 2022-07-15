Front Porch Curtain Ideas We Love for Every Southern Home
If you've never considered adding curtains to your front porch, we're here to share inspiration as to why you may should consider adding them to your porch. Whether you have a wraparound porch, a small porch, a screened porch, or an open porch, there is a style of curtain on this list that will fit any style. Not only do curtains add a nice visual element to porches and serve as a way to express your personal design taste, but they can also help add privacy as well as shade from the sun to keep the temperature on your porch cooler during warmer weather.
Below, we're sharing some of our favorite front porches with curtains. Plus, the curtains we love that are on the market now that you can buy to recreate these looks on your own front porch. Since curtains will be exposed to the elements, it's important to choose a curtain that was made specifically for use outdoors so it can withstand the weather it may be exposed to. We also love machine washable options so you can easily clean them if needed.
Make a Statement
In the front porch pictured above, designer Heather Chadduck Hillegas used curtains to add privacy, coziness, and a touch of drama to the front of a Florida home. Keeping in theme with the blue and white colors throughout the home, she chose to use Perennials' Vintage Stripe fabric in Lagoon for the curtains.
Frame a Swing
Floor to ceiling curtains surround the hanging swing on this screened porch. They can be left open to provide a nice frame for the swing or can be closed to provide a break in the rays that come from the sun.
Create an Outdoor Room
Having curtains in each corner of this porch helps create a defined outdoor room. The curtains can remain open to allow light into the space or be closed to create the "walls" and keep out the heat on warmer days.
The Best Front Porch Curtains To Shop
If you're ready to recreate these looks in your home, shop our favorite front porch curtains below.
Elrene Matine Indoor/Outdoor Tab Top Window Curtain Panel
BUY IT: Starting at $26.99 per panel; bedbathandbeyond.com
Not only will these curtains look beautiful on your porch, but they also offer UPF 50 sun protection. They're available in nine color options and three different lengths so you can choose what will best fit your space.
Material: 100% polyester
Care: Machine washable
BONZER Sheer Outdoor Curtains
BUY IT: Starting at $18.99 for two panels; amazon.com
We love that sheer curtains will add a whimsical touch and still allow light into the porch. This budget-friendly pick comes in at under $10 per panel. There are eight different sizes and seven different color options.
Material: 100% polyester fabric
Care: Machine washable in gentle cycle and cold water
Sunbrella® Solid Outdoor Grommet Curtain
BUY IT: Starting at $170.42 per panel; wayfair.com
Made with Sunbrella's signature fabric, these outdoor curtains are Mold, mildew, and stain resistant. The grommets at the top of the curtains for hanging are also rust-proof. Essentially these curtains are made withstand all of the elements they may endure from being outside.
Material: 100% Sunbrella® acrylic fabric
Care: Machine Washable