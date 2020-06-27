10 Ways To Try This Season’s Trending Brights in Your Outdoor Living Space

If history (in the design world) has taught us anything, it’s that trends come in waves. From wicker furniture to floral wallpaper, styles that once were big are now back and even better. And if there’s one swell building this summer that we’re particularly excited about, it’s in the form of bold and beautiful brights.

According to Google Trends, several colors have spiked in popularity this year, from beachy blues to subdued greens. Lemon yellow, perhaps the most cheerful hue of all, has seen a particularly steep increase in searches of a whopping 103 percent. And that’s not the only hot hue on the trending list. Searches for the color coral have also increased by 50 percent, followed by sea-inspired aqua (39 percent).

Given that summer is the season for outdoor fun (and the fact that bright shades happen to look especially dreamy under the sun), we’ve rounded up 10 gorgeous, colorful outdoor finds that’ll transform your porch or patio into your ultimate happy place.