10 Ways To Try This Season’s Trending Brights in Your Outdoor Living Space
If history (in the design world) has taught us anything, it’s that trends come in waves. From wicker furniture to floral wallpaper, styles that once were big are now back and even better. And if there’s one swell building this summer that we’re particularly excited about, it’s in the form of bold and beautiful brights.
According to Google Trends, several colors have spiked in popularity this year, from beachy blues to subdued greens. Lemon yellow, perhaps the most cheerful hue of all, has seen a particularly steep increase in searches of a whopping 103 percent. And that’s not the only hot hue on the trending list. Searches for the color coral have also increased by 50 percent, followed by sea-inspired aqua (39 percent).
Given that summer is the season for outdoor fun (and the fact that bright shades happen to look especially dreamy under the sun), we’ve rounded up 10 gorgeous, colorful outdoor finds that’ll transform your porch or patio into your ultimate happy place.
Grand Patio Bistro Set
Brighten up any corner or small space with an electric yellow bistro set. Because of this one’s lightweight frame, you can go all out on color without appearing too jarring.
Teal Ikat Outdoor Lumbar Pillow
Patterned pillows are just about the easiest way to add some pizzazz to a boring patio. We love this one’s classic ikat print and triple-trendy teal, aqua, and yellow palette.
Haeden Large Teal Planter
If you’re decorating with bright colors indoors and out, it’s smart to balance them with natural materials, like wicker, and literal pops of nature. Large plants can easily do the trick—and feel free to opt for planters that speak to your color-loving heart’s desires.
Thomas Paul Prints Aviary Fabric
Feeling crafty? Find yourself a stylish, colorful outdoor textile and spin together a pair of throw pillows, a set of porch curtains, or some matching chair cushions (this aviary print would be great for all).
Vallarta Ceramic Stool
Beautiful, durable, and versatile, garden stools are a staple for nearly every outdoor living space. They’re also an easy spot to introduce bold color and pattern, as their size ensures they’ll never overwhelm.
Kelton Market Umbrella
A coral umbrella is a solid way to bring a pop of color to an outdoor dining space. For extra oomph, pair it with equally bright aqua chair cushions.
Hurricane Steel Lantern
Whether you’re illuminating a dinner party or an intimate conversation set, these versatile, vintage-inspired lanterns bring color and character to the table.
C2A Acapulco Outdoor Lounge Chair
Make your patio or poolside feel like a California escape with these sunshine yellow lounge chairs that bring a taste of midcentury style.
Metal Flower Wall Art
Your exterior walls could use some eye candy, too. This rustic metal sculpture is splashed in a teal finish for just a hint of pretty pigment on your porch.
