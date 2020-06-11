8 Outdoor Sofas Worthy of Blissful Summertime Siestas
In the olden days, patio furniture might’ve consisted of a metal table and a few chairs and—if you’re lucky—a scratchy loveseat you probably wouldn’t enjoy sitting on for more than a few minutes. But outdoor furniture has come a long way (so long, in fact, that some of us now use it inside, too.) In addition to improved style and durability, there’s also an emphasis placed on pure comfort, resulting in beautiful, plush seating that invites you to kick back (and maybe nap) from morning through night.
Sound heavenly? You might want to get yourself an outdoor sofa. While they might be a staple indoors, sofas are often thought of as a luxury outdoors. But from a practicality perspective, they’re completely necessary. Where else can one lounge comfortably on a perfect fall day with their book club’s latest tome? And as far as cocktails are concerned, there isn’t a better place to clink glasses than on a cozy sectional surrounding a fire pit. Ready to take a seat? We’ve rounded up eight blissful finds that would look absolutely perfect on your patio.
Monroe Wicker Motion Patio Loveseat
It’s the details that give this classic wicker loveseat a leg up—most notably, subtly reclining seat backs that make it easy to relax ultra comfortably. The thin frame means the piece can tuck in almost anywhere, from balconies to narrow side yards.
Buy it: $360; target.com
Willow Glen Farmhouse Patio Sectional Sofa
Whether indoors or out, sectionals are the ultimate loungers, conducive to kicking up your feet solo or accommodating the whole family. This solid wood set boasts a clean and classic design, plus plush beige cushions that beg for your most colorful throw pillows.
Buy it: $1,170; homedepot.com
Tropez Black and White Stripe Sofa
Want to make your patio feel like a beachy escape? This mahogany loveseat with classic black-and-white cabana-striped upholstery feels like it was taken straight from a Key West patio. Zip-off cushion covers make spills a cinch to tackle.
Buy it: $1,000; cb2.com
Kincaid Teak Patio Sofa
Style, meet the ultimate in durability. This teak-and-wicker-framed three-seater sofa is crafted with some of the hardiest materials around. The cherry on top is the easy-clean Sunbrella cushions, designed to resist water, mold, and mildew in even the harshest of environments.
Buy it: $1,300; wayfair.com
Gold Laila Outdoor Occasional Sofa
Add a hint of glam to your patio with this sleek gold-finished aluminum sofa frame. Inspired by the 1960s-era French nouvelle style, the metallic accent can be combined with natural textures like wood and wicker for a sophisticated mix that doesn’t feel too precious.
Buy it: $595; worldmarket.com
Dowd Rattan Sectional Seating Group
Not all sectionals are created in the ever-popular L-shape. Half moons are a practical alternative, particularly if you’re surrounding a fire pit or cocktail table.
Buy it: $945; jossandmain.com
Huron Outdoor Sofa
Sofas aren’t often thought of as the showstoppers of a patio setup—but this one isn’t your average sofa. Made of all-weather cord handwoven around a metal frame, the contemporary piece is equal parts art form and practical workhorse.
Buy it: $1,400; westelm.com
Mainstays Sandhill Patio Loveseat Set
Sleek and simple, this rust-resistant powder-coated steel settee is the perfect little number for those who want to save both space and money without compromising quality. (Bonus: It comes with a matching coffee table, all for less than $300.)
Buy it: $265; walmart.com