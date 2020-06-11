8 Outdoor Sofas Worthy of Blissful Summertime Siestas

In the olden days, patio furniture might’ve consisted of a metal table and a few chairs and—if you’re lucky—a scratchy loveseat you probably wouldn’t enjoy sitting on for more than a few minutes. But outdoor furniture has come a long way (so long, in fact, that some of us now use it inside, too.) In addition to improved style and durability, there’s also an emphasis placed on pure comfort, resulting in beautiful, plush seating that invites you to kick back (and maybe nap) from morning through night.

Sound heavenly? You might want to get yourself an outdoor sofa. While they might be a staple indoors, sofas are often thought of as a luxury outdoors. But from a practicality perspective, they’re completely necessary. Where else can one lounge comfortably on a perfect fall day with their book club’s latest tome? And as far as cocktails are concerned, there isn’t a better place to clink glasses than on a cozy sectional surrounding a fire pit. Ready to take a seat? We’ve rounded up eight blissful finds that would look absolutely perfect on your patio.