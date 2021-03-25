The 10 Best Outdoor Rugs to Instantly Revive Your Porch or Patio

Outdoor rugs add a pop of color to your porch or patio, and they're also made to weather the, well, weather. An outdoor rug can change the entire look of your outdoor space instantly, and keep concrete or wood surfaces from getting overheated. If you have a large deck, they are great for creating a sense of separation between areas for entertaining, and if you are working with a smaller space, they're a smart way to add some personality without taking up valuable square inches. There are a wide variety of different materials, shapes, textures, and colors, so you can choose the one that will best fit your space and outdoor living style.
The perfect outdoor rug doesn’t just resist fading, stains, and hold up in a high-traffic areas—it’s also so subtly stylish, you won’t mind using it indoors. This top-rated find from Wayfair comes in a handful of sophisticated neutral shades, over 30 size options, and is reasonably priced—even without the current discount. Add it to your outdoor space and maybe grab an extra for indoors, too.
Rugs are often expensive, but your outdoor rug doesn’t need to be. The Beverly Rug Trellis Area Rug costs less than $140 for its largest size, which is 7 feet and 10 inches by 10 feet. It’s pet-friendly, stain-resistant, and UV protected, so it won’t fade after a summer outdoors in the sun. Plus, it’s available in 31 colors and patterns so there’s bound to be an option that matches your style.
Petite patios deserve some love, too. This five-star, low-pile rug will add some color and texture to your outdoor space, without taking up too much room. Choose between 11 size options (we suggest the 6 feet and 7 inch circular option for designated off tinier areas) and seven color options based on your needs. Bonus: Cleaning is as easy as hosing the rug down with some water.
The Danica Area Rug has a stylish and intricate medallion and floral motif that comes in a black and gray or blue and gray option. Sizes start at just 3 feet and 11 inches by 5 feet and 2 inches, but go all the way up to 9 feet and 3 inches by 12-and-a-half feet, if you’re looking to decorate a larger space. The rug’s low-maintenance material is durable enough to withstand the elements, but still lightweight enough to feel comfortable on your feet.
What Southerner doesn’t love gingham? Incorporate this classic print into your outdoor space with the help of this fringed rug, available in an unexpected powder blue, or a more traditional gray hue. If adding the pattern to your full porch feels too busy, grab a smaller size and use it as a doormat to welcome guests in style.
Bring the sea to your shore with the help of this nautical-inspired rug. The timeless blue-and-white stripes feel especially reminiscent of a coastal cottage, but you can also mix things up with the gray, black, or terracotta striped patterns. Add it near your pool to really lean into the beachy vibes—and should any accidentally spill their poolside cocktail on it, simply spot treat with a cleaner.
Jute is a smart, sustainable, and durable material, making it a great choice for all rugs, especially outdoor rugs. Despite its thick, rope-like texture, jute is extremely comfortable, so it’s perfect for anyone who prefers to go barefoot once the weather warms. We love that the natural, neutral tone easily compliments both a wood deck or a stone patio.
If you want a low-maintenance style that can withstand and camouflage any wear and tear try a black-and-white rug. This buffalo checked option will fit right in with any other vintage- or farmhouse-inspired decor in your outdoor space. It’s made of handwoven cotton, and can be easily thrown in the wash, hand-washed, or vacuumed if needed.
Even if you’re not a free spirit, this boho-inspired rug will make an outdoor statement wherever you place it. It’s made of UV-resistant cotton so it won’t fade over time, and it features a unique handwoven design in a bold pink and orange pattern that’s sure to garner compliments from guests.
If your household is filled with kids and pets, this rug is for you. It’s not only durable enough to withstand heavy foot traffic in summer, but also winter weather like snow or sleet. It’s stain-, mildew-, mold-, and fade-resistant and its flatweave design won’t pile up under furniture. Best of all, it’s reversible, so if you feel it needs a refresh, you can simply flip it over.