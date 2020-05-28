10 of Our Favorite Outdoor Ceiling Fans

By Southern Living
Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Liz Strong

In the South, porches are lived on all year long—even when steamy summer temperatures set in. To keep your outdoor living space feeling like a breezy escape, install a ceiling fan. Choose a fan that fits your style—a rustic look for farmhouses, a contemporary style for sleek patios, or a tropical design for beachside verandas. Before the days of AC, sleeping porches were built in Southern homes for somewhere cool to sleep during hot summer nights; today, fans can help out those nighttime breezes coming through the screened windows. With the right fixtures, patios can remain airy alfresco entertaining areas even during the dog days of summer. Here, 10 of our favorite ceiling fans for any outdoor space.

1 of 10

60" Aireon Bronze and Walnut Damp Rated Ceiling Fan

Courtesy of Lamps Plus

Contemporary walnut wooden blades add warmth to an outdoor area.

BUY IT: $350; lampsplus.com

2 of 10

Oceana WeatherMax Outdoor Fan

This durable fixture was built to withstand elements like rain and salt air. 

BUY IT: $350; hunterfan.com

3 of 10

19" Rotation Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Small but mighty, this compact ceiling fan rotates to cool every corner of porch. 

BUY IT: $220; potterybarn.com

4 of 10

52" Cruise Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Courtesy of Circa Lighting

Palm leaf-inspired walnut blades are the perfect touch to a beachside patio.

BUY IT: $240; circalighting.com

5 of 10

52" Ozora 5-Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain

Courtesy of Wayfair

This classic, budget-friendly buy fits into any space. Bonus points for standing up rain. 

BUY IT: $99; wayfair.com

6 of 10

52" Martika 4 -Blade Outdoor Standard Ceiling Fan

Play up farmhouse style with this fan's galvanized metal finish. Dimmable lights transition from afternoon to evening entertaining. 

BUY IT: $226; birchlane.com

7 of 10

Charlottesville 58" Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Courtesy of Shades of Light

This versatile style can transition from modern to traditional spaces. 

BUY IT: $499; shadesoflight.com

8 of 10

Savoy House Hyannis 52" Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Aged Steel Blades

The aged steel finished and caged lamp of this remote-controlled 5-blade fan add industrial style to a covered porch. 

BUY IT: $382; lightsonline.com

9 of 10

Piston 52" Ceiling Fan

Add an unexpected pop of color to a lakeside patio with this sage green mid-century design.

BUY IT: $400; casablancafanexperts.com

10 of 10

Duvall Ceiling Fan

Courtesy of Honeywell

Play up Southern style with white wicker oval fan blades. 

BUY IT: $126; honeywellstore.com

