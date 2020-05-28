10 of Our Favorite Outdoor Ceiling Fans
In the South, porches are lived on all year long—even when steamy summer temperatures set in. To keep your outdoor living space feeling like a breezy escape, install a ceiling fan. Choose a fan that fits your style—a rustic look for farmhouses, a contemporary style for sleek patios, or a tropical design for beachside verandas. Before the days of AC, sleeping porches were built in Southern homes for somewhere cool to sleep during hot summer nights; today, fans can help out those nighttime breezes coming through the screened windows. With the right fixtures, patios can remain airy alfresco entertaining areas even during the dog days of summer. Here, 10 of our favorite ceiling fans for any outdoor space.
60" Aireon Bronze and Walnut Damp Rated Ceiling Fan
Contemporary walnut wooden blades add warmth to an outdoor area.
BUY IT: $350; lampsplus.com
Oceana WeatherMax Outdoor Fan
This durable fixture was built to withstand elements like rain and salt air.
BUY IT: $350; hunterfan.com
19" Rotation Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan
Small but mighty, this compact ceiling fan rotates to cool every corner of porch.
BUY IT: $220; potterybarn.com
52" Cruise Outdoor Ceiling Fan
Palm leaf-inspired walnut blades are the perfect touch to a beachside patio.
BUY IT: $240; circalighting.com
52" Ozora 5-Blade Standard Ceiling Fan with Pull Chain
This classic, budget-friendly buy fits into any space. Bonus points for standing up rain.
BUY IT: $99; wayfair.com
52" Martika 4 -Blade Outdoor Standard Ceiling Fan
Play up farmhouse style with this fan's galvanized metal finish. Dimmable lights transition from afternoon to evening entertaining.
BUY IT: $226; birchlane.com
Charlottesville 58" Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan
This versatile style can transition from modern to traditional spaces.
BUY IT: $499; shadesoflight.com
Savoy House Hyannis 52" Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Aged Steel Blades
The aged steel finished and caged lamp of this remote-controlled 5-blade fan add industrial style to a covered porch.
BUY IT: $382; lightsonline.com
Piston 52" Ceiling Fan
Add an unexpected pop of color to a lakeside patio with this sage green mid-century design.
BUY IT: $400; casablancafanexperts.com
Duvall Ceiling Fan
Play up Southern style with white wicker oval fan blades.
BUY IT: $126; honeywellstore.com