Before-and-After Porch Makeovers You Need to See to Believe

From screened-in numbers to double-stacked fixer-uppers, these porches make us want to kick up our feet and take in the view. But these gorgeous patio spots weren't always that way.

Adding a coat of paint can update almost any space, but it's not always enough to completely change an area's functionality. Sometimes you need to bring the hammer and nails and transform your front or backyard into a construction zone. Add some string lighting or new wicker furniture, and you'll be overjoyed when you see the final results. Check out our best before and after porch makeovers you need to see and believe. Find your next porch renovation idea.