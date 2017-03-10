Before-and-After Porch Makeovers You Need to See to Believe
From screened-in numbers to double-stacked fixer-uppers, these porches make us want to kick up our feet and take in the view. But these gorgeous patio spots weren't always that way.
Adding a coat of paint can update almost any space, but it's not always enough to completely change an area's functionality. Sometimes you need to bring the hammer and nails and transform your front or backyard into a construction zone. Add some string lighting or new wicker furniture, and you'll be overjoyed when you see the final results. Check out our best before and after porch makeovers you need to see and believe. Find your next porch renovation idea.
Some of Our Best Porch Makeovers
When you think of home renovation, you might only consider the interior, but the outdoor space is just as important. Entertaining, family gatherings, or just relaxation takes place on our porches, so why don't we show them the love they deserve? Here are some of the best porch transforms to inspire your next project.
From Just a Stoop
Before the renovation, the entrance to the 600-square-foot cottage was just a stoop. The house, equipped with a crawl space and unstable foundation, had dangerous elements that needed to be changed. There wasn't room for seating or an area to welcome guests on this old front porch.
Now a Classic Southern Porch
The homeowner widened and deepened the front stoop, turning it into a 28-by-8-feet porch. Rather than crowd the front door, opposing porch swings make it so guests can have room to sit and chat. The new roofline, shutters, and columns change the house's exterior entirely.
First a Carport
An old carport and shed needed a reimagining to fix the utility of this area. With ample room to extend this home's outdoor living space, the new space would extend the homeowners' entertaining capabilities. There is also space to improve the landscaping to appreciate the views.
Now a Cabana
Outdoor fabrics drape the siding on the renovated cabana allowing the homeowners to enjoy this space whether there's sunshine or rain. Artificial turf anchors the space as an unexpected area rug. Potted plants and box gardens enhance the space by transforming it into a lush, green environment.
AC Unit Limiting Space
The patio, obstructed by a bulky air conditioner unit, is disconnected from the house. The appliance occupied valuable real estate and did not serve the interests of homeowners. Changing the layout of this area opens up possibilities for more living space.
Becomes Classic Charleston Courtyard
The outdoor family room extends the livable area. The bistro-style setting allows for multiple seating areas decorated with a distinguishable European flair. Adding an outdoor pendant lantern light fixture makes this private, ivy-covered square a place to be enjoyed day or night.
Garden Supplies Drop Spot
With no shade, the backyard needed a covered gathering spot. Unoccupied with functional furniture, the empty area became a disorganized drop spot for gardening tools and outdoor supplies. Sconces offered lighting options, but the site wasn't achieving its full potential as used.
Now Mediterranean-Inspired Pergola
The homeowner installed a 10-foot-wide by a 30-foot-long iron pergola and planted wisteria, which would turn into a beautiful canopy. She made the overhead lights by transforming pickle jars into pendants. The outdoor fireplace adds comfort to this relaxing dining space.
A Stately Back Entrance
A large family congregates in this historic country house each year for Thanksgiving. Before the renovation, they had to keep the festivities indoors. Although the stairs provided a convenient opening to the backyard, some improvements could make it even more functional.
Now Three Outdoor Rooms
The new space includes an outdoor kitchen, a dining area, and a sitting room anchored by a stately brick fireplace. Moving the staircases to both sides allows for more guests and a better flow. Roasting marshmallows is possible while sitting around the fire pit and enjoying the massive porch renovation.
Small, Lackluster Patio
The homeowner wanted the space to be an extension of the house. The disarray was an uninhabitable space as it looked like a permanent construction zone. A significant renovation transforms this outdoor patio to utilize the expansive yard full of endless possibilities.
Becomes Low-Maintenance Courtyard
The evergreen ground cover, bluestone tiles, and a pea gravel drive keep things simple. There's no yard to mow here, but greenery still supports the lounge and private retreat. The neutral palette complements the Cape Cod-style home.
5 Southern Front Porch Musts
We spend a lot of time on our front porches, whether socializing, entertaining, relaxing, or eating. For this reason, our patios must get just as much attention as the other parts of our houses. We think these five porch staples – including plenty of seating and a strategically placed ceiling fan – are a must for any Southern home.
Once A Wooden Deck
The deck was small, lacked a focal point, and needed an upgrade. The awkward layout restricted the entertaining and activities with only one built-in seating area. The stairs position has a space next to them, which is a falling hazard and not great for stability.
Now a Permanent Space
Adding French doors allows people to move quickly between the indoor and outdoor areas. Replacing the wood deck with pavers gives the space a feeling of permanence. The wide staircase also fixes the tripping hazard and highlights the beautiful entryway.
Furniture Hodgepodge
The homeowners used the space to collect furniture that didn't have a place in their house. Having a classic wrap-around porch is the envy of every homeowner, so not using this space to its fullest potential was a waste. The seating arrangement didn't encourage conversation as the seats were far from each other.
Bright Outdoor Living Room
An outdoor rug, a white wicker sofa, and wicker chairs create a comfortable spot for chatting. Pink-hued pillows and a variety of vibrant container gardens bring lots of colors. Pendants brighten the space.
Underused Porch
The 130-square-foot space was too small for a dining table or sofa. Surrounded by windows, this space had the potential for a great entertaining spot. Overlooking the yard, this room's sightlines of the landscaping need to be more appreciated.
Great Spot for a Conversation
Four chairs and a table seem like a no-brainer but gives the space a true sense of purpose. Two 6-foot fiddleleaf fig trees bring life to the porch. The area rug defines the room, but the type of entertaining possibilities in this space is endless.
Uninhabitable Porch
A leaky roof, structural issues, and termite damage made this porch one nail short of a total tear down. Sometimes you need to tear down a porch before it can rebuild. With a lot of the porch's integrity compromised, starting from the ground up on this renovation was necessary.
Now A Screened-In Breezeway
In addition to restoring the logs, fixing the foundation, and adding stone steps, the homeowners screened it in to make it more usable year-round. The home's authenticity is intact by reviving the porch in period-perfect style but without structural damage. Floor-to-ceiling screens provide unobstructed forest views.
Deemed a Teardown
The double front porches brought classic farmhouse style to the exterior, but termite-damaged and abandoned upkeep made it in desperate need of love. Everything needs replacing in the current construction, from the ceiling to the screen door. The space calls for a relaxing patio but needs a makeover first.
Now Adds Major Charm
The 19th-century home has a new porch that beautifully delivers farmhouse style. Arranged to stimulate conversation, white-wicker chairs and an area rug define the space. A modern ceiling fan keeps this patio cool on hot summer days.
This Porch Didn't Exist
Before the renovation, there was no outdoor living space. This project can design its layout to fit the homeowners' precise wishes because there is no starting point. The blank slate is an opportunity but also a challenge.
Now Maximizes Summer Views
The L-shaped screened porch creates a space for relaxing and gathering. The patio, tucked against the fireplace, allows for year-round entertainment. Including double doors expands the indoor-outdoor living space.
This Porch Was a Bit Chilly
A large cabinet serving as a focal point was a tad boring, and cold weather without a heat source made this porch unusable during winter. Steps off an adjacent room, this patio extends into a sun-filled space from the wrap-around windows and doors. Changing structural features in the room fixed the missed opportunities homeowners were experiencing by limiting time in this space.
Now a Warm Retreat
Replacing this feature with a stone fireplace insert lets homeowners utilize this room year-round and creates a much-needed focal point. Opposing couches and additional ottomans provide plenty of seating options. Flanked by two trees, the fireplace is the perfect centerpiece for this room.