65 Beachy Porches and Patios
What better way to enjoy gorgeous beach views than from a comfortable porch or deck? Find your own outdoor inspiration and ideas here.
Seaside Escape
Get this Look: The shingles are natural white cedar. The trim is painted Mayonnaise by Benjamin Moore. The table is teak, and the rug is by Dash & Albert.
Panoramic water views, ocean-inspired décor, and classic charm are abundant on this restful Jersey Shore porch.
Island Hangout
A vintage teak daybed by Columbus and Cook takes center stage in this Bahamas outdoor living room. Louvered shutters lend privacy while allowing the island breeze to flow.
Cottage-Style Perch
Endless vistas of chartreuse marsh grass and blue-gray water are the focal point of this breezy porch. A white and turquoise picnic set adds a cheerful vibe.
Colorful Ocean-front Deck
Adirondacks adorned in big blue cushions make for an inviting spot to enjoy morning coffee or happy hour cocktails on this Rockport, Massachusetts, porch.
Get this Look: The table and garden stool are from Amazon. The ship's wheel pillow is from One King's Lane. The railings are by Malibu Glass and Mirror. The seating is from Pier 1 Imports.
With a view this stunning, glass panels are the perfect surround for this Malibu porch.
Pleasing Palette
The deck of our Cinnamon Shore, Texas, Showhouse has it all: a perfectly situated dining nook and a cozy conversation nook. The green Sunbrella fabric mingles softly with the pale blue exterior walls, and punchy geometric throw pillows enliven the space.
Screen Play
This Watersound, Florida, screened porch is the picture of relaxation, with its hanging daybed outfitted in lime green, navy, and turquoise throw pillows. A string of bistro lights add to the whimsy.
Sunny Retreat
Hanging Around
Coastal blues and greens—from cozy pillows to a graphic rug—create a lively color scheme for this porch. Two oversize hanging swings offer a scenic spot for an afternoon nap.
Great Escape
This porch on the island of Vieques in Puerto Rico is airy and inviting, thanks to the well cushioned teak sofa and lounge chairs. The palette perfectly echoes the beautiful views beyond.
Lovely Outdoor Lounge
An L-shaped built-in bench with plush cushions and pillows, plus a duo of appetizer-ready tables, makes for an alfresco-ready hangout on the Jersey Shore.
Screen Gem
This Sullivan’s Island screened porch is a favorite perch for watching boats pass in and out of nearby Charleston Harbor. A sectional sofa suited for the outdoors offers plenty of room for lounging and entertaining friends.
Gulf-Front Pool Deck
Streamlined aluminum and teak lounge chairs (from Barlow Tyrie) make the perfect perches for this poolside escape in Seagrove, Florida.
Outdoor Living
This outdoor living room in Belvedere, California, is the perfect place to savor the shade or sun. Striped curtains and comfortable outdoor furniture by JANUS et Cie add an indoor feel to the space.
Posh by the Pool
The contemporary lounges on the patio of our 2012 Ultimate Beach House in Rosemary Beach, Florida, are made of wicker designed to withstand extreme sunlight and have midew-resistant cushions that shed water. Lime accessories pep up the deeper shades of the plantings
Warm Welcome
Get the Look: The furniture is from Westminster Teak. The flooring is concrete.
A glass-framed fireplace anchors this warm and cozy patio on Fidalgo Island, Washington.
Dockside Digs
This dock on an inlet off the Intracoastal Waterway in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, became the perfect outdoor escape for homeowner and designer Karen Robertson. Laid back outdoor furniture is spruced up with slip covers, throw pillows, and a table cloth in nautical prints.
Breezy Retreat
Louvered walls in this high-ceilinged gazebo add interest and provide the benefit of an open, airy space with the sun-shielding and wind-buffering protection (and privacy) of a hideaway.
Beautiful Back Porch
The back porch of our 2013 Showhouse in Daniel Island, South Carolina, is all about comfort and calming colors. The blue palette ranges from light to dark and is balanced by the natural-hued wicker furniture.
Open-Air Getaway
Brightly hued suzani throw pillows add a pop of color to this Gulf Coast perch. A striped indoor/outdoor rug provides ample cushioning for bare feet.
Bold in Blue
A bright blue-and-white striped rug brings a burst of color to this otherwise simple porch. Sturdy wicker chairs provide prime seating for a seaside view.
Ready for a Crowd
This simple, neutral dining table makes an ideal spot for seaside entertaining thanks to generous seating and ample cushions. A decorative mirror and plush pillows complete the look.
Living Color
Happy yellow mixes playfully with the soft sea foam Adirondack on this Abaco Island porch.
Bohemian Rhapsody
A batik-print umbrella and oversize woven furniture make a simple but stylish statement. A ceramic garden stool creates a space-saving side table on the petite patio.
Warming Trend
A simple outdoor fireplace makes a patio or porch functional year-round. Plush cushions on comfy wide-backed chairs make it the perfect place for enjoying a cocktail on a cool evening.
Poolside Perk
A shady loggia connects to the main house for easy entertaining. Vintage white furniture beckons swimmers to lounge in the sun for a while.
Under the Stars
Teak furnishings and Moroccan-style lanterns make this Malibu patio perfect for dining al fresco.
Island Style
Deep navy and pops of bright orange create an inviting outdoor atmosphere. Vintage bamboo furniture gets revived with cushions covered in a geometric print.
Delightful Deck
This waterside deck provides a front row—and super comfortable—seat to endless blue water and sky. Ground-level decks are fantastic options when shorelines preclude setting up chairs directly on the water’s edge, as when a coast is rocky or tides run high.
Seeing Red
On a whimsical play of a classic color combination, a glossy red floor contrasts with black-and-white accents such as the striped outdoor cushions and decorative wall art.
Outdoor Living Room
Adding floor-length drapes in water-resistant fabric is a great way to make outdoor spaces feel like extensions of the home. They provide cooling shade in the summer, insulation and warmth in the winter, and privacy all year round.
Open Season
An abundant array of seating makes for a warm and inviting porch to enjoy with friends and neighbors. A lime green rug and planters add a touch of color and celebrate the surrounding foliage.