This Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Entertaining Essentials for Your Next Outdoor Bash
Summer is on its way, and that means gathering outdoors with family and friends to enjoy brunch, happy hour, or a late-night bonfire. From planning the perfect menu to fun activities, and ambient outdoor decor, there's a lot that goes into throwing a lively summer party. Whether you're stocking up for pool parties, bridal showers, or neighborhood barbecues, Amazon has all of the essentials you need in one convenient online storefront.
Amazon's alfresco entertaining store is filled with outdoor dining staples like acrylic glasses, stainless steel silverware, durable stoneware, pitchers, and more. You can also find outdoor furniture like dining tables, accent chairs, outdoor bar carts, and patio benches. There's even a three-burner propane gas grill that's only $190.
No matter if you're in the market for new outdoor serveware or an outdoor dining set, you can easily find what you need at Amazon, starting at $23.
Related Items
Tangkula Five-Piece Patio Wicker Dining Set
When it comes to throwing a fun outdoor party, you'll need a high-quality dining set. This five-piece dining set is made with waterproof rattan that's wrapped around a powder-coated steel frame. And the chairs come with washable polyester cushions to keep you comfortable all night long. Plus, it's 32 percent off, bringing the price down to about $64 a piece.
Origami Folding Kitchen Cart
This folding kitchen cart provides a simple way to serve morning coffee, afternoon sweet tea, and evening cocktails right from your patio. Its sturdy stainless steel frame holds up to 300 pounds, and it effortlessly folds up for easy storage.
Clean Dezign Large Salad and Serving Bowl
Treat guests to pastas, salads, and sides with this large serving bowl. It comes with a set of utensils and a bamboo lid to keep the bugs at bay.
US Acrylic Classic Eight-Piece Tumbler Set
Hosting an outdoor party with glassware can be worrisome, but with these acrylic tumblers, you can serve beverages without fear of shattering them. The eight-piece set includes four 12-ounce and four 16-ounce glasses that provide the same style as glass but with the safety of plastic.
O.C.E. Matte Black 20-Piece Silverware Set
If you're looking for a way to add a modern touch to your outdoor table, consider this 20-piece set of matte black silverware. The stainless steel matte finish set includes four dinner forks, four dessert forks, four dinner spoons, four dessert spoons, and four dinner knives. It's also dishwasher-safe for hassle-free cleaning.
Gibson Home Rockaway 12-Piece Dinnerware
This farmhouse-inspired, 12-piece dinnerware set is ideal for outdoor gatherings because it's durable and casual, yet slightly elevated. The set features four dinner plates, four dessert plates, and four bowls all crafted from matte glazed stoneware.
Char-Broil Classic Three-Burner Propane Gas Grill
An outdoor get-together isn't complete without food made on the grill. If your old model has seen better days, consider this propane gas grill that's just $190. The three-burner grill is great for small backyards without sacrificing results.
TP Serving Tray Set of Two
Plate appetizers, entrees, and desserts with this set of textured serving trays that are shatterproof and safe to use outdoors. They're made of high-quality melamine, which is lighter than ceramic but slightly heftier than plastic. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe.