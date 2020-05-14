10 Throw Pillows Perfect for Porches

As spring sets in and summer approaches, porch season in the South is in full swing. Our outdoor living rooms are breezy escapes built for entertaining and relaxing with friends and family. Outside spaces feel like an extension of the inside when outfitted with comfortable furnishings. Add all-weather pieces like a sofa, coffee table, and rocking chair. Throw down a durable rug to make it cozy. One way to bring color and personality to your porch is by accessorizing with throw pillows. Choose materials that can withstand some outdoor elements, and pick your favorite prints or patterns to dress up your space. Here, 10 of our favorite outdoor throw pillows for stylish porches.