10 Throw Pillows Perfect for Porches
As spring sets in and summer approaches, porch season in the South is in full swing. Our outdoor living rooms are breezy escapes built for entertaining and relaxing with friends and family. Outside spaces feel like an extension of the inside when outfitted with comfortable furnishings. Add all-weather pieces like a sofa, coffee table, and rocking chair. Throw down a durable rug to make it cozy. One way to bring color and personality to your porch is by accessorizing with throw pillows. Choose materials that can withstand some outdoor elements, and pick your favorite prints or patterns to dress up your space. Here, 10 of our favorite outdoor throw pillows for stylish porches.
Textured Outdoor Woven Throw Pillow
A raised zigzag pattern makes this square pillow anything but boring.
BUY IT: $20; target.com
Masai Indoor/Outdoor Pillow
Dress up plain patio furniture with this redbrick global print.
BUY IT: $140; luluandgeorgia.com
Taupe Leopard Outdoor Lumbar Pillow with Brown Trim
Because every room can use an animal print.
BUY IT: $163; wellappointedhouse.com
Pom Pom Faux Natural Fiber Indoor/Outdoor Pillow
Play up coastal style with these woven natural throw pillows.
BUY IT: $34; potterybarn.com
Palm Pillow Cover
Mimic natural surrounds with a botanical print.
BUY IT: $88; serenaandlily.com
Annie Indoor/Outdoor Pillow
A classic stripe is always stylish.
BUY IT: $36; anthropologie.com
Ginnie Cotton Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Euro
Make the porch swing extra cozy with a fluffy oversize Euro pillow.
BUY IT: $80; wayfair.com
Anya Ikat Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillows
Brighten up blank spaces with this vibrant ikat-printed pillow.
BUY IT: $25; perigold.com
Outdoor Sketchbook Pillow
This colorful abstract pillow is as pretty as it is practical.
BUY IT: $39; westelm.com