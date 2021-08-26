The Pioneer Woman's Best-Selling Knife Set is on Major Sale at Walmart

For the past few months, I've been on the hunt for a new knife set for my kitchen. I wanted a set that could sit in a block on my countertop, so I wanted them to be pretty as well as functional and affordable. I've had my eye on a few different options, but hadn't been able to commit. That is until I stumbled upon the sale price for The Pioneer Woman's knife set I'd been eyeing from Walmart. I couldn't add it to my cart fast enough.



Featured as a best-seller on Walmart.com, The Pioneer Woman's Frontier Collection 14-Piece Cutlery Set with Wood Block is now on sale for less than $40. Regularly priced between $59 and $69.97, the linen, mint, and turquoise colors are on sale for $36.90. Additionally, the red, black, navy, and vintage floral pattern are on sale for $39.