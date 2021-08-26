The Pioneer Woman's Best-Selling Knife Set is on Major Sale at Walmart
For the past few months, I've been on the hunt for a new knife set for my kitchen. I wanted a set that could sit in a block on my countertop, so I wanted them to be pretty as well as functional and affordable. I've had my eye on a few different options, but hadn't been able to commit. That is until I stumbled upon the sale price for The Pioneer Woman's knife set I'd been eyeing from Walmart. I couldn't add it to my cart fast enough.
Featured as a best-seller on Walmart.com, The Pioneer Woman's Frontier Collection 14-Piece Cutlery Set with Wood Block is now on sale for less than $40. Regularly priced between $59 and $69.97, the linen, mint, and turquoise colors are on sale for $36.90. Additionally, the red, black, navy, and vintage floral pattern are on sale for $39.
Included in the 14-piece set are a chef's knife, bread knife, signature Nakiri knife, utility knife, paring knife, and six steak knives. All of the knives as well as kitchen shears and an eight-inch sharpening steel can be stored in the included wood block. The stainless-steel blades offer durability while ergonomically designed handles ensure they are comfortable to hold and use. It's recommended that the knives be hand washed to extend the life of the blades.
In addition to being a best seller, the set has also earned plenty of rave reviews and over 1,800 5-star ratings from customers. Common themes from the customer reviews are that the knives are beautiful and sharp, so they are just as functional as they are attractive. One customer gave her stamp of approval with perhaps the highest kind of compliment stating, "I would recommend this item to friends and family." Another shared, "You get every type of knife you will need in any kitchen. So I give a thumbs up to Pioneer Woman."
Related Items
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Collection 14-Piece Cutlery Set with Wood Block
If like me, you too have been eyeing a new knife set, now is the time to add this 14-piece set to your cart for a bargain price.
BUY IT: from $36.90; walmart.com