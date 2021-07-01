The Pioneer Woman Just Released a New Bedding Collection with Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has teamed up with Walmart once again to release a new collection of bedding. When her first line of bedding debuted last year, it was so popular that it sold out within 24 hours. The new expanded collection includes six colorful and comfortable patterned quilts. Each pattern is available in a Full/Queen or King option with coordinating shams available for purchase as well.
Speaking about the collection, Drummond shared "I am beyond excited to expand my bedding line with Walmart, and bring even more gorgeous bedding options to your home at such an incredible value." She continued, "These colorful prints are so easy to fall in love with. Not only do they look beautiful, but with their soft cotton texture, they feel amazing as well!"
Each of the pieces are machine-washable for easy care. If you want to get your hands on a new quilt from the line, now is that time to add it to your cart before they sell out. The collection is available now exclusively at walmart.com.
Related Items
Maizie Medallion
BUY IT: from $19.97; walmart.com
The Maizie Medallion quilt and shams feature a solid white background with cheerful floral appliques for a pop of color.
Floral Patchwork
BUY IT: from $19.97; walmart.com
Each colorful patchwork quilt is made with 552 individual fabric squares that are sewn together to create a unique look.
Heritage Floral
BUY IT: from $19.97; walmart.com
Heritage Floral has a cotton face that's decorated with charming ruffle accents in a mix of red, white, and blue patterned fabrics.
Starlight Patchwork
BUY IT: from $19.97; walmart.com
The Starlight Patchwork Quilt features hand-tied and embroidered accents as well as a charming ruffle border.
Sweet Romance
BUY IT: from $19.97; walmart.com
This high-quality quilt uses classic florals to create a bohemian-style design. The soft polyester fabric and pieced borders on the face of the quilt give this bedding a cozy finish.
Vintage Floral
BUY IT: from $19.97; walmart.com
Individual pinch pleats that are anchored by buttons add texture and detail to the vintage-inspired floral pattern of this quilt.