Designer Emily Painter Brightens Up Her 1,300-Square-Foot Rental

When interior designer Emily Painter first set foot in the Palm Beach, Florida, apartment she now calls home, the exact word that came to her mind was “frightening.” But rentals are hard to come by in this South Florida city, especially along Worth Avenue, the upscale shopping and dining district she was eyeing for her family. So Painter didn’t run away. Instead, she began dreaming.

“The walls were brown with mirrors everywhere,” says Painter, who has spent the past five years working as senior designer for Amanda Lindroth and before that was with Margaret Kirkland in Atlanta. “It was the most un-Palm Beach place imaginable. But that meant I had a blank canvas for reviving it.” Painter convinced her

husband, Austin, she could erase the drabness and resuscitate the 1,300-square-foot space. The catch was that all changes had to be cosmetic because this was a rental.

“While trying to brighten the place and make it feel like an island home, I was also wanting to visually enlarge

it and create rooms within rooms that could have many purposes,” Painter says. “I used my best tricks. I needed it to function well for a toddler by day and a dinner party by night.”