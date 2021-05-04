This $12 Umbrella Light Will Brighten Up Your Patio This Summer
Is there anything that screams summertime more than backyard grill sessions and drinks on the patio that last into the night? The season’s sizzling heat might mean daytime get-togethers are too hot to handle, so those who would rather spend time outdoors in the cooler evenings will find that backyard lighting is crucial. And if you have a patio umbrella, Amazon shoppers have found an easy, space-saving hack to brighten up your space: Oyoco’s Patio Umbrella Light.
With more than 14,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, the Oyoco Patio Umbrella LED Light is going for just $12 right now thanks to an Amazon discount. Not only is it easy to attach to patio umbrellas, but the light can also be hung on tents or any other overhead decoration, such as string lights (no wonder it’s Amazon’s best-selling patio umbrella light!).
Buy It: $12 (orig. $15); amazon.com
Setup is easy: You can attach it to any umbrella holder that measures between 0.86 and 1.181 inches in diameter by pulling either side of the device to open it and then clamping it around the pole. The flexible springs in the disc make it adaptable to different umbrella poles, while the two hanging hooks mean you can also attach it to an overhang (just add an S hook). It has four lighting levels to choose from, and you can quickly switch between them by pressing the on/off button, which will rotate through the settings. The battery-operated light lasts for months or even “one or two seasons,” according to reviewers, before you need to replace the four AA batteries inside. (Actual durability depends on the battery you use.)
One shopper called it a “must-have” for yards, while another said it’s “easy to use and simple to replace batteries when they run out.” The reviewer continued, “We have no lights outside and these have completely changed how we plan to use our backyard patio. Card games, dinner, you name it! It can now all be done at night outside on our tables thanks to these lights.”
Another person said it’s “literally perfect,” and added, “It lights up our umbrella so well. You can adjust brightness and it is not in the way when you fold the umbrella up. It slides up and down when you need it to and also stays in place.”
If you’re planning patio decor upgrades in preparation for summer, don’t forget to grab this easy-to-use fixture that’ll provide plenty of lighting. Shop it on sale at Amazon now.