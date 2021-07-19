Most Expensive Home in Outer Banks History Graces Market
“A Welcome Respite” asks a cool $11 million.
With its ocean-to-sound panoramic views, 250 feet of secluded beach with private beach access, nine spacious bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, it's easy to see why "A Welcome Respite" snagged the honor of being the highest-listed home in the history of the Outer Banks.
For a cool $11 million, you can have 11,000 square feet of beachfront luxury in beautiful Corolla, North Carolina. This sprawling estate includes an open concept living area centered around a soaring great room and a large dining room facing the Currituck Sound. Both spaces have giant windows, so you'll never go without a view of the sea.
A self-contained oasis, "A Welcome Respite" boasts a home theater, sauna, elevator, and a well-appointed recreation room. Outside, enjoy the saltwater pool, poolside wet bar, wrap-around porches, and private five-hole putting green. But the most impressive feature is a true rarity on the Carolina coast: 250 feet of personal coastline accessed via a private walkway.
"'A Welcome Respite' is an exclusive, rare and spectacular property," listing agent Melanie Day with Keller Williams Realty OBX said in a statement. "The estate is the perfect retreat for those seeking privacy, adventure surrounded by the unmatched natural beauty in the heart of North Carolina's Outer Banks."
So, anybody have $11 million we could borrow?