Get Seriously Spooky With These 12 Under-$50 Outdoor Halloween Decorations From Amazon

Ocato Halloween Spider Web + Giant Spider Decoration

In my humble opinion, there is nothing scarier than big, creepy insects, especially when they're evil-looking spiders. This 17-foot spider web attaches to the roof of your home and ends on your lawn, and Amazon shoppers say it's so easy to set up. Then, just place the 59-inch spider with fuzzy black fur and red piercing eyes wherever you want along the web—you can manipulate it into different positions. Your guests are guaranteed to let out a scream upon first glance.