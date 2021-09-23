Get Seriously Spooky With These 12 Under-$50 Outdoor Halloween Decorations From Amazon
It's officially spooky season—have you decorated yet? Before you get your Halloween costume picked out (I'm totally being Blanche from Golden Girls this year), you can get into the spirit by transforming your front yard into a frightful display. All it takes is a few key outdoor Halloween decorations, and we found plenty of affordable options from Amazon.
When it comes to decorating for Halloween, everyone has their preferred style. Some enjoy making their home as scary as possible with skull accents and spider webs, while others gravitate toward inviting jack-o'-lanterns and LED lights. For others, keeping it simple and seasonal with small accents is the way to go.
To suit just about any preference, the below list of under-$50 outdoor Halloween decorations from Amazon has a little bit of everything—from holiday-centered to seasonally rustic. The best part? Some items are even on sale! Amazon shoppers are raving about these fall decorations, so read on to shop affordable Halloween decorations on Amazon, including classic inflatable ghosts and realistic-looking skulls and gravestones.
Related Items
Ocato Halloween Spider Web + Giant Spider Decoration
In my humble opinion, there is nothing scarier than big, creepy insects, especially when they're evil-looking spiders. This 17-foot spider web attaches to the roof of your home and ends on your lawn, and Amazon shoppers say it's so easy to set up. Then, just place the 59-inch spider with fuzzy black fur and red piercing eyes wherever you want along the web—you can manipulate it into different positions. Your guests are guaranteed to let out a scream upon first glance.
Joyin Halloween Foam RIP Graveyard Tombstones
Turn your front yard into a graveyard with these realistic-looking tombstones made of foam. Each of the five different styles, etched with motifs of skulls and crosses, are 17 inches tall. They come with stakes that are "long and sturdy" and "do a good job at keeping the tombstones in the ground, even in the wind," according to customers.
Aiseno Skeleton Stakes
In between the tombstones, add this spooky skeleton to make it look like someone's trying to escape their eternal resting place. The stake set comes with two arms and a skull (you can choose to open or close its mouth), and it's as easy to set up as it looks. The lawn decoration has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and shoppers are calling it a "Halloween must."
MZD8391 Glowing Witch Hats
Cast a spell on passersby with these light-up accessories. Featuring eight waterproof witch hats in vampiric red, oozing green, pumpkin orange, and ghoulish purple and powered by LED lights on an automatic timer, the set creates an eye-catching display along front steps or a driveway when placed together. You can even choose your light mode, including steady, twinkling, waves, sequential, slow-glow, flashing, and slow fade. Bonus: The hats are wearable.
Popgiftu Large Witch Crashing Into Tree
Make trick-or-treaters do a double take with this outdoor decoration that's more hilarious than horrifying. This poor witch, who's about the size of a small child and must've lost her way, ties right onto a tree or light post with her bright pink hair, colorful stockings, and broom in full view. Amazon shoppers say this "well-made" display is "super easy to tie around" your desired target with its 39-inch ropes.
Hoojo Inflatable Stacked Pumpkins With Witch's Hat
You can never go wrong with pumpkins for Halloween, and this blow-up display certainly doesn't disappoint. The 8-foot-tall inflatable features jack-o-lanterns with various expressions, from spooky to joyous. In addition to the inflatable itself, the decoration comes with ground stakes, ropes, a power adapter, and built-in LED lights that really bring the display to life.
Cherry Trick or Treat / Hocus Pocus Banners
It's all a bunch of hocus pocus! Greet everyone who approaches your door with these seasonal sayings before they even ring your door. The 13-by-71-inch banners pair large white letters with Halloween graphics. They're made with water-resistant polyester and come with ready-to-hang rope, making setup a breeze.
Mibor Halloween Bloody Window Wall Clings
Convince your neighbors that your home is full of zombies with these bloody handprints. The affordable set—which is on sale as of this writing—comes with over 100 bloody stickers, including handprints, skulls, and phrases like "you're next." Amazon shoppers, who gave this Halloween decoration 4.4 out of 5 stars, say that they look "realistic" and are "so strong and durable," guaranteeing to create a spooky effect all season long.
Goosh Ghost Growing From Pumpkin Halloween Inflatable
This cute Halloween decoration for your yard will last many seasons over, according to shoppers. Despite its goofy smile, this adorable inflatable ghost with LED lights creates an imposing presence at 5 feet in height. The display comes with climbing hooks, a fastened rope, and a waterproof fan for easy setup. (Psst: Prime members can save a few extra bucks on this item right now.)
Gaboss Halloween Stretch Spider Web With 25 Fake Spiders
Cobwebs are a classic Halloween motif that's easy to decorate with—all you have to do is remove them from the box and string them over some bushes to transform your facade from tame to freaky. This Halloween decoration from Amazon comes with artificial cotton web that can stretch to cover up to 200 square feet and 25 fake spiders for some added creepiness. It's also on sale for 22% off, so you can stock up for less.
Joyin Wicked Witch Legs
Witches just can't seem to stay on their brooms these days! This cute and simple Halloween decoration sets up in seconds—just unpack and lay along a fence or set of bushes. The display features two 19-inch stuffed legs in striped purple and black tights with sparkly black shoes. One Amazon shopper even brought them into their office and said it "made everyone smile."
Joyin Halloween Boo Doormat, Natural Coir
For something that's more cheery than spooky, consider this adorable doormat with script lettering. It's made of natural coconut coir fiber and depicts a cute pumpkin with bats to liven up your entryway for the season. Plus, Amazon shoppers give it their stamp of approval. "The quality and color is on point!" one customer wrote. "I've had it for a couple of weeks now and there's been no wear and tear."