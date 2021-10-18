This Grout Cleaner Will Restore Your Tile in 21 Seconds and With Zero Scrubbing

Zep Grout Cleaner works really, really quickly to clean grout. While the TikTok video shows it as nearly instantaneous, the directions on the bottle say wait three minutes. Whether you can only manage 20 seconds or can patiently manage the three whole minutes, the powerful cleaner will transform your grout, restoring it to nearly pristine condition. Not only does it make tile look nearly new, but it also turns grout cleaning into a painless and (dare we say it?) fun activity. If you're still not convinced that grout cleaning could actually be enjoyable, watch the viral TikTok video here.