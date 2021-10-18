This Grout Cleaner Will Restore Your Tile in 21 Seconds and With Zero Scrubbing
Few things in life will inspire procrastination more than the prospect of cleaning grout. While there are some hacks like grout cleaning pens and tiny grout scrubbers that can make the cleaning process almost tolerable, it's still such a time-consuming and fiddly process, making it an easy project to put off for a long, long time. That may have just changed all thanks to a TikTok favorite cleaner.
Amid all the folks making their own Chick-fil-A Crunchwraps and showing off their Irish dance skills and chatting about the price of homecoming mums, TikTok users fell in love with a new way to clean that pesky grout. Zep Grout Cleaner is just $19.90 (for a pack of two bottles) from Amazon that just might be some of the best money you've ever spent on cleaning supplies.
Zep Grout Cleaner works really, really quickly to clean grout. While the TikTok video shows it as nearly instantaneous, the directions on the bottle say wait three minutes. Whether you can only manage 20 seconds or can patiently manage the three whole minutes, the powerful cleaner will transform your grout, restoring it to nearly pristine condition. Not only does it make tile look nearly new, but it also turns grout cleaning into a painless and (dare we say it?) fun activity. If you're still not convinced that grout cleaning could actually be enjoyable, watch the viral TikTok video here.
However, there are a few things to be aware of with Zep Grout Cleaner. While every tile owner may want to try this wonder product out, it's not for every type of tile. According to the manufacturer, it is not for use on marble, terrazzo, travertine, natural stone, chrome, stainless steel, brass, or Corian. It can't hurt to test the grout cleaner (or any new cleaning product) in an inconspicuous spot to make sure that the cleaner doesn't mark, stain, or damage your tile in any way.
While Zep Grout Cleaner does work quickly, some Amazon commenters found that very dirty grout needed a little extra time. Some folks waited up to ten minutes to really get the grime off of their grout. They said it worked beautifully without harming the tile or changing its color. It's also worth noting that while Zep can clean your grout, it won't get rid of mold, mildew, calcium, limescale, or rust. Those will have to be cleaned the old-fashioned way—and fall to the bottom of your to-do list.
