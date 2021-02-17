3 Secrets for Creating a Productive Home Office

It has been almost a year since work-from-home life began, and at this point my sofa and I are practically inseparable. In fact, we've started to resemble each other. Since "permanent couch-potato" has never been one of my life ambitions, I think it's time to make a change. I need a healthy work-life balance, and that begins with creating a productive home office. Follow these simple secrets to easily design a work-from-home space that's perfect for your career goals.

Find A Space

Start with what you have. Whether it's a cozy nook at the top of a stairwell or mahogany desk in a room all on its own, begin by finding a space in your home and designating it for work. Try to locate an area with natural light, and brighten it with fresh flowers for an automatic mood-booster. A quiet environment in a distraction-free zone will help advance productivity.

Make It Your Own

Construct a home office that inspires creativity and happiness; make it represent who you are and the work you want to achieve. Easily create a gallery wall with peel-and-stick wallpaper and refurbished artwork. Pro tip: Lay out the design on the floor before hanging anything on the wall. This will help you imagine the final product and avoid any mistakes. If you don't have room for a full gallery wall, mood boards are a great alternative. Use fabric swatches, inspiring quotes, and beautiful photographs to create something that evokes passionate work.

Use What You Have