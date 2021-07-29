This Little Amazon Gadget Ensures No More Wadded Up Sheets, Drying Your Bed Linens Up to 75% Faster
There are few things more irritating that running the dryer for a full 45 minutes only to find a ball of damp sheets once you hear the machine buzzer go off. Well, no more thanks to Wad-Free for Bed Sheets. It's the solution for keeping those bed sheets (both flat and fitted) from balling up in the dryer—without having to check and detangle every ten minutes. What a hassle.
We might shake our fists in the air when we find a tangle of sheets in the dryer, but bundling sheets is a problem for the washing machine too. While you might not be reminded of it by a longer run cycle, what is lurking beneath those wadded up linens is a dirty little secret: They're probably not as clean as you thought. Think about it, there's no way your washer is able to do its work with a set that's all tangled up. Sure, some parts might be clean as a whistle, but inside that wad is all the dirt and grime you started with. The solution? Wad-Free for Bed Sheets.
Wad-Free works on any size of sheets you've got. Just attach each of the four corners to a tab, giving a gentle pull to make sure it's secure. Then place in your washing machine as normal. Before moving to the dryer, double check that the tabs still have the corners fully intact, then proceed on with the final step in your wash process. The result? Cleaner sheets that are dried in less than half the time.
Wad-Free for Bed Sheets
If you're the now-where-did-I-put-that type, feel free to leave the Wad-Free attached to one corner of your sheets, tucking it under the mattress so it's out of sight. It'll be right where you left it on the next sheet washing day. Each pack come with two wad-preventers—one for your flat sheet and the other for your fitted sheet.