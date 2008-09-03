2 Days + $200 = New Family Room!

For those of you who worry that your family room could win a drab decor award, then we have a treat for you--a super stylish room makeover that proves a little cash can go a long way. Now you can rehab your room and still have plenty of money left for the rest of your home.

A quart of paint can work miracles. Before, this room was pretty--but just pretty brown. The chartreuse on the section of wall behind the fireplace brightens the space. You can't beat the $11 price tag either.

Where the Money Went

Paint: $11

Pillows: $84

Ribbon: $7

Lamp and two shades: $56

Rugs: $36

Total Cost: $194

photo: After