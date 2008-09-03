2 Days + $200 = New Family Room!
Budget Makeover
For those of you who worry that your family room could win a drab decor award, then we have a treat for you--a super stylish room makeover that proves a little cash can go a long way. Now you can rehab your room and still have plenty of money left for the rest of your home.
A quart of paint can work miracles. Before, this room was pretty--but just pretty brown. The chartreuse on the section of wall behind the fireplace brightens the space. You can't beat the $11 price tag either.
Where the Money Went
Paint: $11
Pillows: $84
Ribbon: $7
Lamp and two shades: $56
Rugs: $36
Total Cost: $194
Move it (Don't Lose it)
Day 1: Rearrange and refresh. Move furniture. Accessorize the coffee table with a twist. Pair apples with tropical foliage.
Here's your permission slip: It's okay to move things around. Just because something has worked in one spot for years doesn't mean it won't be fabulous somewhere else. Take a look around, and see what you have that may be well-suited in a new location--lamps, small tables, art. By hanging the architectural piece above the mantel and removing the old frames, this arrangement has a cleaner look that is a more appropriate scale for the large fireplace. We pulled in a fire screen from another room.
Moving the sofa and club chairs opens up the space and pinpoints the fireplace as the focal piece in the room. All this for zero cash!
Pillow Power
Day 1: Go shopping. Pull a color from something new, and paint a focal wall. This pillow inspired our scheme.
There's no need to overload a sofa or chair with a ton of pillows, but do scatter a few around to add color. A striped accent pillow inspired our new, punchier color scheme. In all, we purchased three pillows for $84--a chunk of our budget, yes, but well worth it when you see how much they improve the room.
Updates on a Dime
Day 2: Give new looks to old favorites. Get custom lampshades with this idea: Glue on ribbon in a striped pattern.
Ready-made pillows are easy to find. Purchase ones with zipper cases and down inserts. When you decide to change the room, just replace the cases.
Modernize your lamps. For one, we just added a new shade. We also bought a blue lamp for the chest. Then we glued ribbon to both of the shades for a custom look. The shades were $10 each, and the ribbon was less than $10.
Two Is Better Than One
A rug is another way to update a room. But can you find one that fits the decor and the budget? Absolutely. This multi-toned checkerboard rug is actually two smaller rugs taped together with heavy-duty tape. Choose any bargain-priced rugs for this clever idea. Ours cost only $18 each.
Creative Accents
Day 2: Add bargain decor. Make a tassel to accent a chest. Simply knot leftover ribbons around a knob.
Rev Up Color With Paint
Old frames, moved from the mantel wall, create a nice vignette above an existing chest. The lamp is a bargain find, and ribbon provides a custom touch to its inexpensive shade.