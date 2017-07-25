Steal These 5 Space-Saving Tips from Tiny Houses
An obsession with tiny houses has swept the nation. What's not to love about these compact, cozy homes? Residents of quiant cottages have mastered the art of living small. Even some of our most popular Southern Living house plans are less than 1,000 square feet (like the 660-square-foot cottage shown above). By incorporating smart storage solutions and utilizing every inch of available space, tiny home dwellers understand how living with less can really feel like more. Plus, they've proven how decorating smaller spaces can blend pretty with practical. The key is to find functional storage solutions that are still packed with charm. Whether you're looking to downsize or maximize smaller rooms in your home, here are five of our favorite space-saving tips you should steal from tiny houses.
1. Declutter.
In tiny homes, there's no extra space for unnecessary clutter, so organization is key. Clean out your kitchen cabinets, closets, shelves, and junk drawers, and keep only the essentials. Overwhelmed by the thought of getting organized? Follow this guide for decluttering your home in 31 days.
2. Utilize outdoor spaces.
Porches are alfresco extensions of the indoors, so make your outdoor living area a comfortable place where family and friends will want to gather with extra seating, tables, container gardens, and more.
3. Loft your bed.
Don't let the space underneath stay empty; use it for storage instead. If you don't want your bed to stand too high off the ground, buy a pair of shorter bed risers instead. Hide any unsightly storage containers with a long bed skirt.
4. Line passageways and halls with shelving.
Use every inch of available space on walls and in hallways with open shelving. Storing kitchen items like dishes or cookbooks can be just as decorative as family photos and other personal mementos.
5. Tuck furniture into nooks.
In smaller rooms with lots of foot traffic, position extra seating in out-of-the-way areas like nooks or in an open space under a staircase.