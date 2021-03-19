I Tried the Wet/Dry Vacuum That Everyone’s Talking About and It Has Revolutionized My Cleaning Routine

I am a big fan of my stick vacuum. I'm also a huge advocate of the spin mop. Put the two together? I would never. Why mess with a good thing? That was before I was introduced to the Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner. I say this honestly, I have never met a more efficient and time-saving cleaning tool—and that includes my robotic vacuum. BUY IT: $299.99; amazon.com
The Tineco iFloor3 is a cordless, wet/dry vacuum that does not skimp when it comes to suction power. You might think sacrifices must be made for the sake of haste, but you would be mistaken. I watched this tool grab fur and dirt not only from directly under the head, but from about an inch circumference around it too. Corners are no match—and this comes from someone with a long-haired dog and two preschoolers at home. Now you will need to go over some of the hardest stuck-on messes a few times in order to let the spinning mop roller wipe them out. I had one splotch in particular that required a bit of elbow grease afterward with a good old scrub brush, but otherwise my floor was vacuumed and mopped in half the time (or less) than I would normally spend at the task.
The set-up is easy. It comes with an extra HEPA filter, a charging base, Tineco Hard Floor Cleaning Solution, and a 3-in-1 cleaning tool for maintaining the vacuum's tanks, brush chamber, roller, and opening. It even features a blade to cut through hair and string that always manages to get wrapped around the roller. Before the first run you'll need to charge the wet/dry vacuum for at least 4.5 hours. You'll simply plug the charging base into an outlet, then sit the vacuum on top. When it's time for use, fill the water tank with tap water up to the max fill line. Add a capful of the cleaning liquid, then pop the clean water tank back on the stick. From there you're ready to roll.
As it runs, it feels slightly self-propelled, so you're not getting in a major workout while you pull it across the floor. It's also quiet—so quiet, in fact, that I had no qualms running it while my husband took a work call. If you're into smart features, download the app to track tool performance level, battery life, brush blockages, and more.
While the instruction manual advises the iFloor3 can be used with or without adding the cleaning liquid, I say go for it. It has a pleasant clean scent that deodorizes household smells for that windows-open feeling. Something to keep in mind: It has a 25-minute run-time, only 18 minutes when on MAX power, so plan accordingly. Finally, you'll still need to bust out your upholstery cleaning machine if you're looking to give those carpets a good suds because it's only designed for use on hard surfaces.
If you're looking for a way to cut down on the time you spend cleaning, without cutting any corners, you've got to add the Tineco iFloor3 to your cleaning crew.
An Amazon reviewer put it best: “This Tineco is a game changer for us because we no longer have to compromise between time and cleanliness.” It’s safe for use on most all hard floors, including wood, thanks to a nearly instant dry time.
