I Tried the Wet/Dry Vacuum That Everyone’s Talking About and It Has Revolutionized My Cleaning Routine

The Tineco iFloor3 is a cordless, wet/dry vacuum that does not skimp when it comes to suction power. You might think sacrifices must be made for the sake of haste, but you would be mistaken. I watched this tool grab fur and dirt not only from directly under the head, but from about an inch circumference around it too. Corners are no match—and this comes from someone with a long-haired dog and two preschoolers at home. Now you will need to go over some of the hardest stuck-on messes a few times in order to let the spinning mop roller wipe them out. I had one splotch in particular that required a bit of elbow grease afterward with a good old scrub brush, but otherwise my floor was vacuumed and mopped in half the time (or less) than I would normally spend at the task.