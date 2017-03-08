7 Must-Have Spring Cleaning Products We Swear By
Scrub Daddy
BUY IT: $10.99 for pack of 3; amazon.com
One side is smooth for everyday messes and the other side is zigzag for tougher stains. The smile is also perfect for spoons.
Mrs. Meyer's Merge Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner
BUY IT: $3.14; amazon.com
This all-natural cleaner is perfect for the refrigerator, countertops, and all non-porous surfaces.
Pet Stain and Odor Miracle
BUY IT: $19.97; amazon.com
We love our pets, but not the mess they leave behind. This natural cleaner is proven to remove all stains, new and old.
Mr. Clean Reusable Latex Gloves, Set of 2
BUY IT: $$.93; amazon.com
With two pair, you can easilty recruit a cleaning partner.
Totally Awesome All Purpose Cleaner
BUY IT: $6.97; amazon.com
The ultimate stain remover.
Lil Chizler
BUY IT: $4,70; amazon.com
You can use it to remove baked grime in your oven, scum from your bathtub, dirt buildup on the seams of your faucet, or grout from your tiles.
OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner
BUY IT: $7.49: walmart.com
Use once a month to keep away unwanted odors.