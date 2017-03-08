7 Must-Have Spring Cleaning Products We Swear By

Credit: Amazon
When you are ready to tackle your annual spring-cleaning, turn to these products to make your house look brand new.
Scrub Daddy

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $10.99 for pack of 3; amazon.com

One side is smooth for everyday messes and the other side is zigzag for tougher stains. The smile is also perfect for spoons.

Mrs. Meyer's Merge Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $3.14; amazon.com

This all-natural cleaner is perfect for the refrigerator, countertops, and all non-porous surfaces.

Pet Stain and Odor Miracle

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.97; amazon.com

We love our pets, but not the mess they leave behind. This natural cleaner is proven to remove all stains, new and old.

Mr. Clean Reusable Latex Gloves, Set of 2

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $$.93; amazon.com

With two pair, you can easilty recruit a cleaning partner.

Totally Awesome All Purpose Cleaner

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $6.97; amazon.com

The ultimate stain remover.

Lil Chizler

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $4,70; amazon.com

You can use it to remove baked grime in your oven, scum from your bathtub, dirt buildup on the seams of your faucet, or grout from your tiles.

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner

Credit: Wal-Mart

BUY IT: $7.49: walmart.com

Use once a month to keep away unwanted odors.

