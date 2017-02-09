The Only Guide You Need For Spring Cleaning Your Home
First, Do a Preliminary Deep Clean
Go through each room of your house, dusting all surfaces (side tables, electronics, bookshelves), followed by a thorough vacuuming or sweeping/mopping of floors. Next, use warm soapy water to wipe down any vertical surfaces that get a lot of use, like switch plates, handles, and railings. Open exterior doors and windows to help circulate fresh air.
Wash Bedding Basics
Larger soft goods, like pillows and comforters, can often go right in the washer and air dry on a curtain rod or drying rack afterwards; just make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the tag. While the beds are stripped, pull out your vacuum cleaner and use the upholstery attachment to carefully vacuum the top crevices of all your home’s mattresses. This is also a great opportunity to swap out heavier bedding for lighter, summer-friendly linens.
Deodorize the Washing Machine
First, use hot soapy water to wipe out any gunk caught in the rubber gaskets around the washer door. Then, run the empty washer on its hottest setting with a mixture of vinegar and baking soda thrown inside. You can also use store-bought machine cleaner pods.
Wipe Down Mirrors with Microfiber
Microfiber cloths are worth the (minimal) investment—they will consistently leave your mirrors and windows spot- and lint-free.
De-grime the Dishwasher
Pull out the racks of your empty dishwasher and check inside for any lodged food particles; these are often stuck in flatware holders or filters at the bottom of the machine. To cut through lingering odors, lime stains, and mineral build-up, run the empty washer with a handy store-bought cleaning pod, or a cup of white vinegar in a dishwasher-safe bowl placed on the top rack.
Deodorize Cutting Boards
Cutting boards endure a lot of wear and tear throughout the year—so, give them a little extra TLC by sprinkling them with baking soda or kosher salt and rubbing them down with the cut side of a lemon. Afterwards, wipe wooden boards down with cutting board oil; this will help keep your boards free of warping and cracks for years to come.
Scour Stainless Steel Pots & Pans
Pull out the rubber gloves, and use a product like Bar Keepers Friend mixed with water to create a paste on the bottom of your pots. Using a non-abrasive sponge, scrub away stains. This process could take a while—up to 10 minutes per pot—but you’ll be left with good-as-new cookware.
Wipe Out the Refrigerator
First, throw out any expired food; then, pull your fridge’s contents out onto the countertops (or into a cooler, if you want to take your time). If shelving and drawers are removable, give them a quick wash in warm, soapy water; while these dry, quickly wipe down the inside of your fridge (including any rubber gaskets around the door edges) with an all-natural cleaner or a mixture of warm water and vinegar.
Wipe Down Stainless Appliances
Grubby fingerprints, oily residue, and stubborn grease can dull the shine of fancy kitchen appliances. Give them a facelift with the help of a good stainless steel cleaner, available in easy-to-use wipes.
Clean Silver in a Flash
Honor your Southern grandmother’s silver collection with at least one yearly cleaning. For smaller silver pieces, line a casserole dish with aluminum foil; for larger platters and service pieces, place a sheet of aluminum foil along the bottom of a bathtub or deep sink. Sprinkle the area with baking soda and add the silver pieces, making sure that each piece touches the foil. Pour hot water on top, wait until it cools (up to 5 minutes), and then remove each piece and rub clean with a rag.