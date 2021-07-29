Restock Alert: If You're Daring Enough To Gift a Loved One a Vacuum, Let It Be This Rose Gold Number

It's a brave soul who thinks, yes, I will buy her a vacuum for [insert occasion and/or holiday]. Only if a vacuum is expressly wished for does this become a safe bet. If you are at all dubious, it's best to err on the side of caution and go a different route. (We've got some creative ideas to get you started if you're stumped.) Now that we have all of our disclaimers out of the way, we need to give you the dish on what just might be the most gift-able vacuum we've ever laid eyes on. It's none other than the Shark WANDVAC System Ultra-Lightweight Powerful Cordless Stick Vacuum.