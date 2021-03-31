This Mini Grout Scrubber Is Like an Electric Toothbrush, But For Your Home's Dirtiest Nooks and Crannies

As much as we are game to put a little extra elbow grease into any task, we're not opposed to letting a tool do the work that our slight upper arm strength just can't sustain. Cleaning dirty grout, for example. That's a job for some strong biceps and even stronger willpower. If you've ever done it, you know.
Just like how your dentist might recommend using an electric toothbrush instead of your old manual one, we're suggesting you make the switch from a worn, weathered house-cleaning brush to one of Amazon's most loved cleaning tools that's gotten nearly 5,500 reviews to date: the Rubbermaid Power Scrubber with All-Purpose Grout Head. Fitting to our analogy, it looks just like your basic electric toothbrush, but this tool is actually made to scrub away dirt and grime from your bathroom tile grout and any other hard-to-clean spots in the home. With just the press of a button, you're working with a small sturdy brush head that oscillates and scrubs 60 times per second.
The power-scrubbing grout cleaner is made to get into the nitty and gritty of your bathroom and beyond. Shoppers use the tool for cleaning tough-to-tackle areas like the tiny spaces around their faucets, between the spokes of car tires, and even to keep personal items like golf clubs nice and clean.
One enthusiastic reviewer wrote, "If you've ever even been in the same room as grout, you need to own this." The user continued, "My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of back-breaking (and, more precisely, bicep-burning) labor I put in, now looks bright, clean, full of promise." Enough said.
This grout scrubber is water-resistant, battery-powered, and costs less than $20, making it an easy enough purchase to justify before your next big bathroom clean. Shop the handy tool below.
Start with this basic kit, and you'll be able to replenish the oscillating heads in the future. (Trust us, you'll want them!)
BUY IT: $19.62; amazon.com