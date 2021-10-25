My Friend Swears by These Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers, and Now I'm Hooked, Too
I have a friend who loves to cook for other people and regularly sends me home with delicious leftovers. She's super picky about her kitchen essentials and only buys the best of the best, so it's no surprise that plastic storage containers that stain, warp, and leak are nowhere to be found in her kitchen. After years of trying various brands and styles, she found a set that met all of her expectations and now refuses to use anything else. Inevitably, I'm hooked, too.
The Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers come with airtight, leak-proof lids that set them apart from other storage options. Plus, they're relatively inexpensive—a 10-piece set costs just $20—so you can stock up. They're made from BPA-free and stain-resistant plastic that looks like glass, but is a lot more durable. They're safe to use in the refrigerator, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher, and the lids even feature built-in vents that prevent messes while heating up your food. The best part? If you order now, they can arrive in as little as one day.
This set includes five storage containers of various sizes (1.3 cups, 3.2 cups, and 9.6 cups) and matching clasp lids; you can also order sets with 6, 8, 14, 24, and 44 pieces if you're in the market for something bigger or smaller.
After using my friend's Rubbermaid containers for myself, I can see why she raves about them—and why they have more than 35,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Not only do they prevent messes, but I can tell my food stays fresh for longer, whether it's leftovers or produce.
One reviewer claimed they are the "best plastic containers" and loves them so much that they tossed all of their old storage containers. "They are incredibly easy to clean and don't retain smell," they continued. "My boyfriend put a red sauce in two of the smallest containers and they got lost in the fridge for over a month. They cleaned up really easily. Also, it doesn't spill at all thanks to the clips on the side. I'm buying another set after this review!"
These Rubbermaid storage containers are affordable and totally worth the hype. I'm usually not picky about my kitchen essentials, but even I won't go back to using anything else. Take it from me, my friend, and thousands of five-star reviewers: Add this set to your cart ASAP.