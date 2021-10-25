I have a friend who loves to cook for other people and regularly sends me home with delicious leftovers. She's super picky about her kitchen essentials and only buys the best of the best, so it's no surprise that plastic storage containers that stain, warp, and leak are nowhere to be found in her kitchen. After years of trying various brands and styles, she found a set that met all of her expectations and now refuses to use anything else. Inevitably, I'm hooked, too.