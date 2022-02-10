6 Things to Clear Out for a More Organized, Less Cluttered Bathroom

We can all recognize a beautiful bathroom, but it can be difficult to tell what actually makes the space appealing. Some folks choose to incorporate bold, bright colors into their bathrooms, with a textured mat or patterned shower curtains. With other bathrooms neutral tones and pops of fresh greenery read as modern and elegant. Your bathroom organization method should reflect how you want to feel when you're in it. If you're hoping to refresh your space, consider what you don't find or see in organized, appealing bathrooms. Here are six things, that often lead to a cluttered space, that you won't find in an organized bathroom.

Old Makeup or Skincare

Do yourself (and your skin) a favor by tossing any expired products into the trash. Not only will this free up your vanity for fresh trends, or new versions of your favorite classics, but it'll also save you from the realization that you've been using the same mascara for – gasp – one-and-a-half years. Most beauty products will have a small symbol on the back of their container indicating the product's shelf life in months. If you haven't used a certain concealer, eyeliner, or eye shadow palette in six months, it's best to toss it. By going through you makeup kit regularly, you'll also give yourself time to think about which products you enjoy using and which products may not have been the best for your skin or lifestyle.

Multiple Bottles of the Same Products

This tends to be a sneaky culprit of clutter in many bathrooms. If you're getting close to the end of your moisturizer and decide to buy a new one, don't pull it out until you've finished the first bottle. Be sure to also throw out the old product before opening the new one. Do you really need three sticks of deodorant? If you have backup products, keep them in a linen closet or tucked away in a bathroom cupboard until you're ready to use them. The same rule of thumb for your makeup also applies to other toiletries: If you've tried a product and don't like it, it most likely won't become part of your routine, so throw it out.

Random Household Items

Organized people don't keep empty cups, dirty towels, and other random household items in their bathrooms. If an item doesn't have a use in your bathroom, put it back in its place (or create a more appropriate space for it). You can tell who regularly cleans their home by the state of their bathroom, so you better ensure that yours is a clean one. Bathrooms appear messy or unorganized often have products in them that don't belong in a bathroom.

General Clutter

Once you've tackled the clutter that naturally occurs in a bathroom from the products you need, you should also clear your bathroom of items that could be displayed or stored elsewhere in your home. Not only should you minimize things that are on display in your bathroom: soaps, shampoos, candles, towels, knickknacks, etc. – you should also throw out anything unneeded. The less you have taking up storage space, the happier you'll be with the room and, the more space you'll have for what's essential in your bathroom routine. If you have glass cabinets or shelves, be strategic about what you're displaying. Glass-front cupboards can magnify clutter if you're lining shelves with products and personal items, so consider minimizing the number of products you have, or finding storage containers that make them easier to pull out and stow away after use.

Cords

Have you noticed that the gorgeous bathrooms on social media aren't showing off straighteners or curling irons? Cords are an easy way to make a space look busy and unpolished, which is why we'd recommend storing them out of sight. If you use these products daily, try a container that hangs onto a towel rack, or, place them inside a cupboard.

Grime