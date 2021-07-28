I Swear By This Amazon Lazy Susan For Organizing Beauty Products, Spices, Vitamins, and More
For me, clutter equals stress. Just a glance over at the laundry piling up on a chair, needing to be folded, gets me antsy. A bathroom counter littered with serums and lotions? Forget about it. I've found that the key to a productive work day, happy cooking session, or calming night's sleep is keeping things relatively organized so that my mind has no excuse to wander. For that, I need organizing containers — and lots of them.
My favorite organization-savvy investment yet? There's no competition. It's the Home Intuition Lazy Susan from Amazon that I've since ordered again and again to put in various cabinets and countertops throughout my home. And my bathroom shelves, pantry, and desk have never looked better. It's basically like your grandmother's old wooden Lazy Susan that we all know and love, but made even more practical and versatile for everyday use.
All you have to do is gather up anything that needs to be corralled together on a daily basis (beauty products, spices, craft supplies, snacks, vitamins, condiments, or more) and place them all into the neat, round container. Made from durable, BPA-free plastic, the rotating storage container operates on smooth-gliding stainless steel ball bearings for an easy spin every time, which makes items much more reachable anytime you need them.
What makes this particular Lazy Susan appeal to me is the compact size. It's only nine inches in diameter, with low walls that help hold everything in. Overall, it's just too easy to throw anywhere that's making me feel a little cluttered and stressed. A good night's sleep, here I come.
Although it's made with shatter-resistant plastic, this should not be placed in the dishwasher. I just use disinfecting wipes whenever it needs some cleaning.
