This Coffee and Tea Countertop Organizer From The Pioneer Woman's Collection Is Too Cute
Waking up with enough natural energy to launch into a full day isn't the easiest feat. There are steps that need to be completed before running out of the house with a to-do list in hand and a bright look in your eye. The morning routine might include taking a hot shower, or perhaps plunging your face into a bowl of ice water. For most people, this treasured time also calls for caffeine—typically in the form of coffee or tea.
Why not romanticize your morning caffeine routine to kickstart the day? This can include using a milk frother, investing in a high-end coffee maker, or setting out a charming tea set. As for the display of your caffeine accouterments, Ree Drummond (also known as Southern cooking extraordinaire, The Pioneer Woman) wants to help. Her collection of home and kitchen items happens to include the cutest coffee and tea organizer we've ever seen, and it definitely deserves its own counter space.
The farmhouse-style countertop storage organizer features rustic wood and colorful floral accents, and it's made to keep K-cups, espresso pods, tea bags, or hot cocoa packages neat, organized, and conveniently all in one place. It also offers a bottom drawer with a removable divider that serves as additional space for sugar, sweetener, or creamer packets.
Include this coffee and tea organizer in your caffeine corner, and you'll be excited to get up in the morning. For coffee lovers, make sure you're using Alton Brown's Trick for Better-Tasting Coffee.
Shop it below, plus two other kitchen items for storing your coffee and tea by The Pioneer Woman.
Related Items
The Pioneer Woman Acacia Wood Coffee Pod and Tea Organizer
Add a pop to your countertop with this versatile organizer.
BUY IT: $44.98; walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman 4-Compartment Wooden Coffee Pod Organizer
If you're a K-cup-only person and have limited counter space, this drawer contains 4 rows to hold all of your K-cups—and you can stack the coffee maker right on top of it.
BUY IT: $37.98; walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 6-Drawer Spice & Tea Box
This organizer is for the tea lovers out there. Place your different tea blends in each miniature drawer, and you can also use it to store loose spices to cook with.
BUY IT: $29.99; walmart.com