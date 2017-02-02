11 Laundry Room Ideas We're Obsessed With

Just because it's a chore, the room itself shouldn't be a bore. One of the most commonly bemoaned, widely relatable chores that one must face week after week, is none other than the laundry. Some of us loathe it so much we end up putting it off, which results in complaining—with a sigh—of having "no clean clothes to wear." Of course, the obvious solution is just to simply do the laundry, but it is also a tedious task that takes hours. (Maybe a single hour if you have a fancy quick wash/quick dry setting on your machines.) But the room itself shouldn't suffer, just because it exists for a purpose everyone dreads. In fact, we think laundry rooms should be extra cheery, fun, or inspiring, just to make up for it. Maybe you can pin some of these inspiring rooms after you go start the next load?