I Stopped Doing Laundry for a Week Because I Ran Out of My Favorite OxiClean Max Force Stain Remover
Without the best stain-fighting secret on the market, what’s the use?
There are few things in my day-to-day life more irritating than pulling an item out of the washing machine only to find stains still remaining. Worse yet, not realizing until the folding step that the stains never lifted. It's then that you know you've really done yourself in. Over the years, I've tried just about every product in the laundry aisle that promises to bust the most stubborn, set-in messes but none have held a candle to the OxiClean Max Force Gel Stick. Unfortunately, my local stores just can't seem to keep it in stock, which has caused a major backup in my laundry room. BUY IT: $11.59/2 pack; amazon.com
The gel stick features a super concentrated formula that lifts and removes stains with targeted precision thanks to a head that dispenses the gel directly to the intended area. Just hold it to the stain and gently press down. Once the formula is on your fabric, use the little nubs on the applicator to gently work the gel into your stain. I usually let it sit for anywhere from five minutes to five days before throwing it in the washing machine.
Stains that this little stick have helped me lift include grass smears, blood, berries of just about every variety, a type of ice cream my son refers to as "Super Man" flavor with colors that are not found in nature, juice, coffee, ketchup, and the list goes on.
It seems I'm not alone in my love of the OxiClean Gel Stick—as my constantly out-of-stock grocery aisles confirm. Luckily, I've been able to snag it at both Target and Amazon. Just beware that once you start using this nifty little stain kicker, you won't quite know how you ever did laundry without it.
