Easy Ways to Get Organized in the New Year

If the idea of “organizing” makes you cringe, you’re not alone. Instagram accounts like The Home Edit might make it seem like we should live in a color-sorted wonderland with not one ounce of clutter, but that’s unattainable. Stephanie Jacobs, an Atlanta-based professional home stager, says, “I would love my for my pantry to be Instagrammable or Pinterest-perfect every day of my life, but every time I try somebody goes in and messes it up. So I feel like there's a lot of things that can still look pretty, but be functional and stay organized as well.”

As a busy parent often working with other busy parents, she understands that it’s important to have realistic expectations when it comes to home organization. Want to get organized in 2021? Jacobs shared some tips to help us achieve beautiful yet functional spaces.

Do it in small doses.

Don’t try to reorganize your entire home in one day. Jacobs suggests picking one section of the house and focusing on that. “Something that works for me is coming back to it every few months and reorganizing and purging,” says Jacobs. For example, she’ll go through her kids’ crafts area and sift through broken crayons, full coloring books, and dried-out markers and toss them.

Labels and bins are your friend.

Jacobs loves to use bins in closets and laundry rooms to keep similar items together. “I would love to use a label maker, but I use Post-it label tape or full stick notes. So you just write it on the label tape, tear it off and stick it on,” she says. Put a basket on the shelf above your washing machine and fill it with detergent and other cleaning items. In the bathroom, use a bin to store hair accessories. Several retailers sell affordable bins and baskets including Target and Amazon.

If it’s been a while, say goodbye.

When it comes to clothes in your closet, Jacobs abides by the rule of, “if you haven’t worn it in a year, toss (or donate) it.” This rule is a little harder to apply in the era of Covid-19, but be honest: would you really have worn that dress this year? If not, then it’s so long. Similarly, you could apply this rule to other clutter on your counters in your cabinet. All those nail polish bottles that you haven’t opened in a couple of years? Bye.

Use your space meaningfully.